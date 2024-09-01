Rulani Mokwena has commented on Wydad Athletic Club's loss on his official debut in the Botola Pro League

The Casablanca-based club fell to a late goal from their opponent MAS de Fes with the game already edging to a draw

The former Mamelodi Sundowns mentor also explained why the Red Castle lost the match at the Hassan-II Stadium

South African tactician Rulani Mokwena has broken his silence after Wydad Athletic Club lost their opening fixture of the 2024-25 season in the Botola Professional League.

The Red Castle was defeated 1-0 by MAS de Fes on Friday, August 30, 2024, courtesy of a late penalty by Hamza El Janati at the Hassan-II Stadium.

It was Mokwena's official debut, and he could not kick start with a win away from home.

Mokwena reacts to Wydad's loss to MAS de Fes

According to a report by iDiskiTimes, Mokwena shared his thoughts on Wydad's defeat in their opening fixture.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns coach explained some of the reasons his team lost the match and sent a congratulatory message to MAS de Fes.

"I'm sad; I don't like losing. I'm a terrible loser," the South African coach said.

"A good opponent in a difficult stadium, so congratulations to the opponents. That's the most important thing we can say: congratulations to the opponents.

"It was a challenging game; I expected it to be complicated. Lots of long balls, it stretches the team.

"We played a lot better in the second half but were good. I'm happy with the performance, just disappointed in the result."

The 37-year-old confirmed that Wydad is still in the market, seeking to sign a new striker before the transfer window closes.

Wydad announce the signing of ex-Barca winger

Briefly News earlier reported that Wydad Athletic Club has confirmed the signing of a former Barcelona forward on a free transfer from a Spanish side this summer.

The Moroccan giants confirmed signing the La Masia product with an official statement released on their social media pages.

