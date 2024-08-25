Rulani Mokwena has been 'gifted' another quality signing by Wydad Athletic Club in this summer transfer window

The Moroccan giants have announced the signing of a former Barcelona winger ahead of new season in the Botola Professional League

The Botola Pro League side's supporters have welcomed to their club's latest signing to the Casablanca-based team on social media

Rulani Mokwena and Wydad Athletic Club are not stopping in this transfer window as they add a former Barcelona player to their squad ahead of the forthcoming season.

Moroccan giants recently announced the signing of former Mamelodi Sundowns star Cassius Mailula on a season-long loan from Major League Soccer side Toronto FC.

The Botola Pro League side have decided to add more quality to their squad as they hope to return to the top in the Moroccan league.

Rulani Mokwena's Wydad Athletic Club confirmed the signing of a former Barcelona player ahead of the upcoming season in the Botola Pro League. Photo: @WACofficiel.

Source: Twitter

Mokwena signs former Barcelona winger for Wydad AC

According to a report by iDiskiTimes, Wydad AC has confirmed the signing of former Barcelona winger Zacarias Ghailan.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

According to Transfer Markt, the 22-year-old Moroccan forward will join Mokwena's side on a free transfer from Spanish side Atletico Sanluqueno.

On Saturday evening, Wydad AC confirmed signing the La Masia product with an official statement on their social media pages.

"From La Masia to Casablanca, the journey continues. Welcome to the Wydad family, Zacarias Ghailan," the club confirmed on their handle X (formerly known as Twitter).

Ghailan is Mokwena's 11th signing this summer, and the South African tactician is still looking to add more before the transfer window closes.

Reactions as Mokwena signs former Barca player for Wydad

SoukainaBI92 commented:

"Welcome to the best club in Africa."

RedDevilJoseph wrote:

"At 22, Zacarias Ghailan hasn’t reached the heights expected of a player with his talents. The La Masia graduate lost his way and hasn’t fulfilled his potential. Hopefully, this move to Wydad AC will reignite his career and help the U23 NT international finally establish himself."

kist_hakim said:

"From Barcelona🔵🔴to Wydad Casablanca 🔴⚪️ Welcome."

hhcxd40765 shared:

"La masia × mokwena."

Ahmedabourayhan reacted:

"Welcome Zacarias to the family👏⚪️🔴👊."

Bafana stars Mokwena should consider signing for Wydad

Briefly News earlier listed some Bafana Bafana stars Mokwena can consider signing for Wydad this summer ahead of the new season.

There are several South African Internationals who have been linked with a summer move to the Moroccan giants.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News