Rulani Mokwena has added Brazilian attacker to his squad at Wydad Athletic Club ahead of the new season

The former Mamelodi Sundowns signed two strikers this week with Cassius Mailula being the first

Netizens have shared their thoughts on the Moroccan giants decision to sign the South American striker on social media

Rulani Mokwena is already making progress on his mission of reshaping Wydad Athletic Club's squad before the 2024-25 season kicks off.

The South African mentor has added another attacker to his team after announcing the signing of Cassius Mailula on loan from Toronto FC on Wednesday.

The Moroccan giants aim to reclaim the top spot in the Botola Pro League and are already heading in that direction with their transfer dealings this summer.

Rulani Mokwena has signed Brazilian striker Pedrinho for Wydad Athletic Club after the addition of former Mamelodi Sundowns star Cassius Mailula. Photo: @WACofficiel.

Source: Twitter

Wydad AC signs Brazilian attacker

Wydad AC have confirmed the signing of Brazilian attacker Pedrinho from South American side Corinthians.

According to Micky Jr. on X, the young Brazilian striker joined the Moroccan giants on a free transfer and penned a four-year deal with the club. Corinthians still included a 20 per cent clause on future sales.

Mokwena's side released an official statement on all their social media pages to confirm the signing of Pedrinho.

"Bem-vindo ao Wydad! The Brazilian star everyone's been waiting for is officially here. 🌟 Get ready for magic on the pitch!" the club stated.

Reactions as Wydad sign Pedrinho from Corinthians

Nicolas Ratapala said:

"While chiefs is negotiating transfers for 100k USD deals they must go out and look for players somewhere else."

MJ Mohale reacted:

"Welcome on board."

Badreddine Bou wrote:

"Welcome to the family."

MD Boanerges Dyasopu shared:

"Direction is clear great acquisition Great player."

Moad Elan commented

"Welcome To the Family 🔴⚪️ Great work Boss ! Let’s the show started."

Lampard Mpumza-Bucs Mpumelelo responded:

"Goodluck to Wydad my team. From South Africa with love."

Bafana stars Mokwena should consider signing for Wydad

Briefly News earlier listed some Bafana Bafana stars Mokwena can consider signing for Wydad this summer ahead of the new season.

There a number of South African Internationals who have been linked with a summer move to the Moroccan giants.

