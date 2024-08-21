Rulani Mokwena Signs Former Mamelodi Sundowns Star for Wydad AC

Rulani Mokwena has added a South African international to his squad at Wydad Athletic Club this summer

The ex-Mamelodi Sundowns coach has signed one of the former players during his time in the Premier Soccer League

The Bafana Bafana star joined the Moroccan giants on loan from a Major League soccer side on Wednesday

Rulani Mokwena has reunited with former Mamelodi Sundowns striker Cassius Mailula at Wydad Athletic.

The Mzansi tactician is improving the Wydad squad with new players ahead of the forthcoming season, but Mailula is the first South African player to join him in Morocco.

Mokwena and Mailula worked together at Sundowns, but the latter left for Major League Soccer in 2023.

Rulani Mokwena signs former Mamelodi Sundowns striker Cassius Mailula on loan from Toronto FC this summer. Photo: @WACofficiel.

Source: Twitter

Mailula joins Mokwena at Wydad AC

According to a report by iDiskiTimes, Mailala joined Toronto FC after a fantastic season with the Brazilians in the Premier Soccer League, scoring 15 goals and providing four assists in 31 appearances.

The move to the MLS side didn't turn out well, and he has joined Wydad AC on loan for the rest of the season.

Toronto FC released an official statement to confirm the Bafana Bafana star's loan move to the Moroccan giants.

"Toronto FC announced today that the club has sent forward Cassius Mailula on loan to Moroccan club Wydad Athletic Club of the Botola Pro (First Division) through July 31, 2025," the MLS club confirmed.

Wydad have an edge in the deal, and they have a clause in the contract that can make them exercise a permanent move for the striker at the end of the season.

"Wydad AC will have the option to exercise a permanent transfer for Mailula at the end of this loan."

If Mailula can replicate what he did under Mokwena at Sundowns in Wydad, then a permanent transfer could be on the cards.

Mokwena opens up on signing Ex-Sundowns star for Wydad

Briefly News also reported that Mokwena has discussed the possibility of former Mamelodi Sundowns star Bongani Zungu joining him in Morocco this summer.

The Bafana Bafana midfielder has been linked with top clubs in the PSL, including Kaizer Chiefs, and a move back to Europe is another option for him.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News