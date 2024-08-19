Rulani Mokwena is still working on improving the quality of players in his squad at Wydad Athletic Club this summer

The South African manager is said to be interested in signing one of his former players at Mamelodi Sundowns

The Bafana Bafana striker is reportedly leaving his club in the Major League Soccer (MLS) for more playing time

Former Mamelodi Sundowns manager Rulani Mokwena is still in the market trying to add more quality to his squad at Wydad Athletic Club.

The South African tactician joined the Moroccan giants earlier this summer after parting ways with the Brazilians and has been working earnestly on recruitment.

Several South African players have been linked with joining the 37-year-old in Wydad, most of whom previously worked with him at Masandawana.

Cassius Mailula is reportedly set to reunite with former Mamelodi Sundowns manager Rulani Mokwena at Wydad Athletic Club this summer. Photo: Khaleed Desouki.

Mokwena set to reunite with Mailula at Wydad

According to a report by Soccer Laduma, as per the South African, former Mamelodi Sundowns striker Cassius Mailula is set to leave the Major League Soccer (MLS) side Toronto FC this summer.

A source close to the club claimed an arrangement had been made for the striker to reunite with Mokwena at Wydad, but it will be a loan deal.

"Expect the deal to be finalised this week, and Cassius Mailula is likely to appear in the colours of Wydad Casablanca this season," the source said.

"The parties have agreed on almost everything, and it's just a matter of putting pen on paper for the matter to conclude."

The South African international played under Mokwena at Sundowns last year before joining Toronto FC in July 2023.

Mokwena opens up on signing Ex-Sundowns star for Wydad

In a related publication, Briefly News also reported that Mokwena has discussed the possibility of former Mamelodi Sundowns star Bongani Zungu joining him in Morocco this summer.

The Bafana Bafana midfielder has been linked with top clubs in the PSL, including Kaizer Chiefs, and a move back to Europe is another option for him.

The South African mentor claimed the former Sundowns midfielder is someone he respects a lot and would love to have him in Morocco.

