Meet Lucas Ribeiro Costa: The only Brazilian star in South Africa’s PSL
Since Lucas Ribeiro Costa's journey led him to Mamelodi Sundowns in South Africa’s PSL, he has embraced it fully with significant results.
The decision to come here has been one of my best… I’m loving every perspective and aspect of the club.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Profile summary
- Who is Lucas Ribeiro Costa?
- Sports career of Lucas Ribeiro Costa
- FAQs
Key takeaways
- Lucas Ribeiro Costa joined Mamelodi Sundowns in 2023.
- He is the only Brazilian in South Africa’s PSL after stints in France and Belgium.
- Since joining Sundowns, he has recorded 28 goals.
Profile summary
|Full name
|Lucas Ribeiro Costa
|Gender
|Male
|Date of birth
|9 October 1998
|Age
|26 years old (as of February 2025)
|Zodiac sign
|Libra
|Place of birth
|Santa Helena, Maranhão, Brazil
|Nationality
|Brazilian
|Ethnicity
|Brazilian
|Religion
|Christianity
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Height
|5' 11" (181 cm)
|Weight
|80 kg (176 lbs)
|Body measurements in inches
|40-32-35
|Hair colour
|Black
|Eye colour
|Dark brown
|Profession
|Footballer
|Net worth
|$3 million
|Social media
Who is Lucas Ribeiro Costa?
Lucas Ribeiro Costa is a Brazilian professional footballer playing as a forward for South African club Mamelodi Sundowns. He is one of the top players in the South African Premiership, known for his dribbling, shooting, passing, and pace.
During an interview with KickOff in February 2025 regarding his second season at Mamelodi Sundowns, he said:
I never imagined that I would be at this point in my life and career. But I’m grateful to my teammates who are helping me and the opportunity to be playing for the club after having come to the right place. For me, it is not about being a good player but more a good person, which is the ultimate thing.
About Lucas Ribeiro Costa's nationality
Lucas holds Brazilian nationality and was born in Santa Helena, Maranhão, Brazil. He was born on 9 October 1998, making him 26 as of February 2025.
Sports career of Lucas Ribeiro Costa
According to Soccerway, the footballer began his career with Pinheiros in Brazil before moving to France to join Valenciennes. He made his professional debut on 27 October 2019 in Virton’s 3-2 Belgian First Division B victory over Roeselare.
A year later, he signed with Charleroi before he was loaned to RWDM, Mouscron, and Waasland-Beveren. His performances at Waasland-Beveren impressed the club, leading them to activate his purchase option on 6 April 2022.
Lucas Ribeiro Costa’s transfer to Mamelodi Sundowns was confirmed on 6 July 2023 for an undisclosed fee. He made an instant impact, scoring on his Premier Soccer League debut in a 2-1 win over Sekhukhune United on 4 August 2023.
On 12 November 2023, he secured his first major trophy with the club. He played a key role as Mamelodi Sundowns defeated Wydad Casablanca to win the African Football League title.
Inspecting Lucas Ribeiro Costa's stats
Since becoming a Mamelodi Sundowns player in 2023, Lucas Ribeiro Costa has recorded 28 goals and 19 assists in 64 matches. Across his entire career, he has played 150 matches, recording 48 goals and 31 assists.
Can Ribeiro Costa play for Bafana Bafana?
Mamelodi Sundowns player Lucas Ribeiro is not eligible to play for Bafana Bafana as he does not meet South Africa’s citizenship criteria. In an interview with Goal.com in November 2024, he expressed his willingness to play for the national team, stating:
If the opportunity were to present itself, it would be great because I think I can adapt and assist the national team. But at the moment, there has not been any offer or anything like that. Playing for the national team is the highest level, and Bafana has many players from Sundowns.
FIFA requires permanent citizenship for national team eligibility. According to SNL24, if he were to qualify for citizenship, based on South Africa's residence requirements, he would not qualify for permanent citizenship.
Lucas Ribeiro Costa's former team
Before joining Mamelodi Sundowns, the versatile attacker played for S.K. Beveren. Other former teams include Pinheiros, Valenciennes, Virton, Charleroi, RWDM, and Mouscron.
FAQs
When did Ribeiro join Sundowns?
The skilful forward signed with Mamelodi Sundowns on 6 July 2023. He debuted on 4 August 2023.
What is Lucas Ribeiro Costa's net worth?
As per The City Celeb, the Mamelodi Sundowns attacker allegedly has a net worth of $3 million (£2.62 million). Lucas Ribeiro Costa's salary is reportedly $6,000 (£5,000) per week, amounting to an annual income of $316,000 (£260,000).
Since he debuted with Mamelodi Sundowns, Lucas Ribeiro Costa's career has been impressive. While he is the only Brazilian player in South Africa’s PSL, his stats highlight his growing influence in the league.
