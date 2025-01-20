Who is Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu? Meet the Springbok's rising star

Rugby is one of the most beloved sports in South Africa, and the country is full of passion and pride with talents like Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu. While the rising Springbok star is still making his name, supporters of the Green and Gold are eager to learn more about the versatile player.

In 2024, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu earned a nomination for World Rugby's Breakthrough Player of the Year, highlighting a standout year. He has impressed with his skill and versatility in the field. But what else is there to know about this rising star? Read on for all the key details about him.

Profile summary

Full name Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu Gender Male Date of birth 22 February 2002 Age 22 years old (as of January 2025) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Cape Town, South Africa Nationality South African Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 6'1" (185 cm) Weight 90 kg (198 lbs) Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Mother Makhosazana Mngomezulu Father Nick Feinberg Siblings 1 School Bishops Diocesan College Profession Rugby Union player Social media Instagram

Who is Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu?

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu is a South African professional rugby union player known for playing as a fly-half and inside centre. He represents Western Province in the Currie Cup and the Stormers in the United Rugby Championship (URC). He also competes for the national team.

What is Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu's age?

As of January 2025, the rising Springbok star is 22 years old, born on 22 February 2002 in Cape Town. Sacha has set high expectations for representing South Africa internationally in 2025. He shared with Planet Rugby on 6 January 2025:

My main goal is to show people that it's possible if you want something you can get it...I want to make the country proud. I want us to bring as much silverware as possible to this country... It's a really fortunate position I am in to come into a set-up where everything is run smoothly. It makes a job like mine a lot easier, especially as a young 22-year-old fly-half.

Career highlights

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu began his rugby career at Bishops Diocesan College. His early promise secured a professional contract with Western Province in 2020. He made his Currie Cup debut in 2021 before joining the Stormers in the URC, impressing with his versatility as a fly-half and inside centre.

In 2022, he earned selection for the Springboks year-end tour and captained the Junior Springboks. His Test debut came in June 2024 against Wales, where he scored a penalty and two conversions.

As published by SA Rugby, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu's stats highlight his influence with 8 Test caps, 52 points, and 28 URC appearances for the Stormers.

Why is Sacha Feinberg not playing?

The DHL Stormers star is sidelined with a sternoclavicular joint injury. While no dislocation or fracture occurred, he has been advised to rest until the swelling and pain subside.

Stormers' coach, John Dobson, noted that the Springbok player pushed through the pain but should have been substituted earlier. This injury follows prior setbacks, including a concussion and a hip pointer, which caused him to miss several matches.

Who are Sacha Mngomezulu's parents?

As reported by The South African, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu's parents are Nick Feinberg and Makhosazana Mngomezulu. His father is a Heart FM DJ, a respected sports broadcaster, and a writer for Daily Voice SA. Sacha's mother is a South African advocate at the Cape Bar.

In an interview with Jacaranda FM, Nick shared how his life has changed since his son's rise to fame. He said on 12 July 2024:

I've been on the radio probably over 25 years. But now I'm completely redundant, and I'm just known as Sacha's dad. There's no more Nick. In fact, in the office, I'm called SD for short. I go out with Sacha, you can hardly sit and have a meal. Everyone's all over him. It's been a wild one.

Are Sacha and Nathan brothers?

Nathan Mngomezulu is Sacha's older brother. Nathan is a model and a popular reality TV star recognised for his appearance on Netflix's hit show Too Hot To Handle.

Who is Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu's girlfriend?

The young rugby talent has not publicly disclosed his relationship status. Rumours began circulating when South African influencer Sarah Langa posted a photo of herself in bed with a bracelet bearing the Bok's name.

In response, Feinberg-Mngomezulu clarified in a recent News24 interview on 6 January 2025, saying:

I'm 100% not in a relationship with Sarah. We met through my brother just a week ago.

What is Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu's net worth?

No information is available about the South African rugby star's net worth. While he has signed lucrative contracts and is known for his partnership with Adidas, his salary, earnings, bonuses, and contracts remain undisclosed.

Frequently asked questions

An impressive start to his rugby career has earned Springboks rising star Sacha widespread fan support. Below are some interesting questions about him, along with the best answers:

Is Sacha Feinberg Nick Feinberg's son? The rising Springbok talent is the son of the well-known broadcaster Nick Feinberg.

The rising Springbok talent is the son of the well-known broadcaster Nick Feinberg. What is Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu's ethnicity? He has mixed ethnicity, with both European and African heritage.

He has mixed ethnicity, with both European and African heritage. What is Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu's nationality? Born in Cape Town, South Africa, the promising fly-half holds South African nationality.

Born in Cape Town, South Africa, the promising fly-half holds South African nationality. Who is Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu's mother ? His mother is Makhosazana Mngomezulu.

? His mother is Makhosazana Mngomezulu. What is Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu's position? He plays as a fly-half but also covers inside centre.

Undoubtedly a player to keep an eye on in the next generation of Springboks, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu embodies the future of South African rugby. His talent, determination, and resilience make him a beacon of hope and inspiration for aspiring players and fans, cementing his place as a rising star in the sport.

