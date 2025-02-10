Who is David Corenswet? Meet the new Superman actor

David Corenswet is DCU’s new Superman actor after taking over from Henry Cavill. He will appear in James Gunn’s 2025 reboot, Superman (originally titled Superman: Legacy). The Philadelphia native was not a household name before the superhero role, but he has an impressive acting resume both on stage and on the screen.

David Corenswet attends the 'Pearl' premiere at the Royal Alexandra Theatre on September 12, 2022 in Toronto (L). Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer on Getty Images/@jamesgunn on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

David holds a BFA in drama from the prestigious New York-based Juilliard School.

He gained recognition with roles in Ryan Murphy’s Netflix productions, The Politician and Hollywood.

and The actor is Jewish and a native of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, where he grew up appearing in theatre productions.

David Corenswet's profile summary

Full name David Packard Corenswet Date of birth July 8, 1993 Age 31 years old as of January 2025 Place of birth Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States Current residence Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and Los Angeles Nationality American Height 6 feet 4 inches (1.93 m/193 cm) Eye colour Blue Hair colour Dark brown Marital status Married Wife Julia Best Warner (2023 to date) Children One daughter Parents John Corenswet Education University of Pennsylvania, Juilliard School (BFA) Profession Actor, writer Years active Early 2000s to date Net worth Approx. $4 million Social media Instagram

David Corenswet as James Gunn's new Superman actor

Corenswet was announced as the new Man of Steel in June 2023 alongside actress Rachel Brosnahan, who portrays Lois Lane. Landing the role came after a thorough auditioning process alongside English stars Tom Brittney and Nicholas Hoult.

The actor’s love for Superman goes way back. He mentioned it in his 2019 interview with Entertainment Weekly, saying,

My pie-in-the-sky ambition is definitely to play Superman. I would love to see somebody do an upbeat, throwback [take on Superman]. I love the Henry Cavill dark and gritty take, but I would love to see the next one be very bright and optimistic.

The upcoming instalment will follow Clark Kent as he tries to balance his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing. David Corenswet debuted the Superman costume in May 2024, while the first trailer was released in December 2024. The highly anticipated DC film hits theatres on July 1, 2025.

Facts about actor David Corenswet. Photo: Valarie Macon on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

What movies and TV shows has David Corenswet been in?

David started acting as a child and appeared in several theatre productions like All My Sons, Macbeth, The Forgiving Harvest, 'La Vie En Bleu', and Our Town. He went on to study Bachelor of Fine Arts in drama at Juilliard School, graduating in 2016.

In 2018, he landed the role of Michael Lawson in the political thriller Affairs of State alongside Adrian Grenier and Thora Birch. David portrayed River Barkley in Ryan Murphy’s The Politician (2019-2020) and Jack Castello in the Netflix limited series Hollywood (2020).

In 2022, the Philadelphia native starred in a series of projects, including the HBO limited series We Own This City as David McDougall, the Netflix romantic comedy Look Both Ways as Jake, and A24’s Pearl as The Projectionist.

Corenswet portrayed the villainous character Scott in the 2024 disaster film Twisters. He also stars in The Greatest Hits (2024) as Max and in the Apple TV+ series Lady in the Lake (2024) as Allan Durst.

David Corenswet attends the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix's 'Look Both Ways' at TUDUM Theater on August 16, 2022, in Hollywood, California. Photo: Emma McIntyre

Source: Getty Images

David Corenswet's personal life

David was born on July 8, 1993, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and raised in a Jewish household. His father, John Corenswet, was a lawyer and previously worked as a stage actor.

John passed away in June 2019 from cancer. The actor’s mother is also a lawyer, while his maternal grandfather, Edward Packard, was an author known for creating the 'Choose Your Own Adventure' book series.

David Corenswet's height and weight

Corenswet is 6 feet 4 inches (1.93 m/193 cm) tall. He has blue eyes and dark brown hair. According to the internet, he bears a striking resemblance to former Superman actor Henry Cavill.

To fit properly into the Superman suit, David Corenswet had to bulk up with help from celebrity trainer Paolo Mascitti. While appearing on the Manly Things (Sort Of) podcast in September 2024, he mentioned that he weighed 238 pounds at his maximum weight.

David Corenswet attends the premiere of the HBO mini-series 'We Own This City' at The Times Center on April 21, 2022, in New York City. Photo: Angela Weiss

Source: Getty Images

David Corenswet's wife

The actor tied the knot with Julia Best Warner in March 2023. They exchanged vows at the historic Immaculate Conception Church in New Orleans in a ceremony that celebrated David’s Jewish roots and Julia’s Catholic faith. The couple welcomed a daughter in 2024.

Julia is an actress, producer, and director known for her work in several notable productions, including Dot (2014), Back for Good (2017), The Baby-Sitters Pub (2017), After Hours Trading (2018), Ratched (2020), and Guilty Pleasures (2023).

David Corenswet with his wife, Julia Best Warner. Photo: @juliabestwarner (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

FAQs

Is Henry Cavill playing the new Superman?

Henry Cavill announced in a December 2022 Instagram post that he would not return as Superman. His last appearance was a cameo in Black Adam (2022).

Why are they changing Superman actor?

The leadership of DC Studios, Peter Safran and James Gunn, wanted to take a new direction for the Man of Steel. The reboot focuses on Clark Kent’s early years.

Who is going to play in Superman: Legacy?

James Gunn’s Superman will feature David Corenswet as Superman, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Isabela Merced as Hawk Girl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, and Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner (Green Lantern).

David Corenswet attends the screening of 'Marriage Story' during AFI FEST 2019 at TCL Chinese Theatre on November 21, 2019, in Hollywood, California. Photo: Frazer Harrison

Source: Getty Images

David Corenswet has become one of Hollywood’s most-talked-about stars partly due to his undeniable charm. DC Universe fans are excited to see what he brings to their beloved character as the new Superman actor.

READ ALSO: Signed, Sealed, Delivered movies in order: your complete viewing guide

Briefly.co.za shared all you need to know about the 'Signed, Sealed, Delivered' films in order. The Hallmark film franchise follows four postal workers from the Dead Letter Office as they track down the recipients of undeliverable mail.

SSD premiered in 2013 and has since released one season and 15 films. Check the article for more on how you can watch them in chronological order.

Source: Briefly News