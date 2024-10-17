The best order to watch DC animated movies: Chronological guide

The DC Animated Universe (DCAU) has established itself as one of the most engaging superhero franchises. With its intricate storylines, renowned characters, and spectacular fights, it is no surprise that it has a sizable following. This article explains in detail in what order to watch the DC animated movies, helping you follow the timeline seamlessly.

With so many films available, it might be difficult to determine the best manner to watch them. Should you follow their release dates, or is there a chronological order to follow? In this essay, we will go through the DC animated movies to provide a clear guide on how to proceed.

What is the DC Animated Universe (DCAU)?

The DCAU, or DC Animated Universe, is an interrelated series of animated television shows and movies based on DC Comics characters. This universe debuted with the critically acclaimed 1992 animated series Batman: The Animated Series. It has expanded to include films and shows such as Justice League, Justice League Unlimited, and many more.

The DCAU films frequently depict unique renditions of popular DC books storylines, and as a result, they have created a distinct timeline that differs from the live-action films and even individual books. The purpose here is to outline the DCAU chronologically so that both longtime fans and novices can view the movies as intended.

The order to watch DC animated movies

Fans wishing to immerse themselves in the epic adventures of the DC Animated Universe will benefit from watching in DCAU chronological order, which allows for the complete continuity of stories, character arcs, and significant events. Here is a full list of the movies in order as sourced from factual publications such as Screenrant and IMDb.

Movie title Release year Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox 2013 Justice League: War 2014 Son of Batman 2014 Justice League: Throne of Atlantis 2015 Batman vs. Robin 2015 Batman: Bad Blood 2016 Justice League vs. Teen Titans 2016 Suicide Squad: Hell to Pay 2018 Justice League Dark 2017 Teen Titans: The Judas Contract 2017 The Death of Superman 2018 Reign of the Supermen 2019 Constantine: City of Demons 2018 Batman: Hush 2019 Wonder Woman: Bloodlines 2019 Justice League Dark: Apokolips War 2020 Superman: Man of Tomorrow 2020 Justice Society: World War II 2021 Batman: The Long Halloween - Part One 2021 Batman: The Long Halloween - Part Two 2021 Green Lantern: Beware My Power 2022 Legion of Super-Heroes 2023 Justice League: Warworld 2023 Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths - Part One 2024 Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths - Part Two 2024 Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths - Part Three 2024

1. Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox (2013)

This film marks the beginning of the DCAU timeline, where The Flash alters reality, creating a new universe. Its sequel, Justice League: War, picks up right after, forming the cornerstone of the Flashpoint Paradox sequel storyline that follows throughout the series.

2. Justice League: War (2014)

Following the events of Flashpoint, the Justice League reunites for the first time to fight an alien invasion by Darkseid. This film depicts the formation of the Justice League in this new timeline.

3. Son of Batman (2014)

Batman discovers he has a violent, rebellious pre-teen son named Damian Wayne, who was raised by the terrorist organization the League of Assassins. Damian takes on the role of Robin, introducing a new relationship between the father and son.

4. Justice League: Throne of Atlantis (2015)

The film delves into Aquaman's origin tale and journey to becoming the ruler of Atlantis. When Atlantis and the surface world go to war, the Justice League must intervene.

5. Batman vs. Robin (2015)

Continuing Damian Wayne's tale, he strives to follow his father's no-kill rule while still finding his own space. Meanwhile, a malevolent toymaker is wreaking havoc by kidnapping young children and transforming them into dolls.

6. Batman: Bad Blood (2016)

When Bruce Wayne disappears mysteriously, his sidekicks, Nightwing and Robin, join forces to guard Gotham City. Meanwhile, Batwoman is investigating his disappearance.

7. Justice League vs. Teen Titans (2016)

The Teen Titans and Damian Wayne, Batman's son, are compelled to combat the Justice League after being possessed by Raven's evil father, Trigon.

8. Suicide Squad: Hell to Pay (2018)

When Amanda Waller is diagnosed with a fatal disease, she reconstitutes Task Force X. The group then risks their lives to obtain a mysterious black playing card.

9. Justice League Dark (2017)

Batman and the other Justice League superheroes set out to investigate the brutal deaths of innocent individuals while also fighting evil powers.

10. Teen Titans: The Judas Contract (2017)

The Teen Titans are betrayed by one of their own, as Terra's prior links with Deathstroke are revealed in this emotional and action-packed drama.

11. The Death of Superman (2018)

Doomsday, a monster humanoid, bursts from a meteorite and runs rampant around the city. However, Superman and the Justice League decide to put the monster down for good. Superman sacrifices himself in an epic struggle against the formidable Doomsday, resulting in his victory, but he is stabbed through the chest and dies in Lois' arms.

12. Reign of the Supermen (2019)

Months after Superman's sacrifice, four formidable challengers, each with a distinct skill, compete to show their worth and succeed the hero. The film delves into Superman's legacy and the hole created by his absence.

13. Constantine: City of Demons (2018)

In this fantastic adventure, John Constantine returns to explore the mystical side of the DC Universe. As an occult detective, he attempts to save a friend's daughter from a mystery coma with the assistance of an enigmatic nurse, the Queen of Angels, and an Aztec deity.

14. Batman: Hush (2019)

Batman battles a strange new foe named Hush while also confronting with truths about his previous relationships, particularly with Catwoman. In order to prevent Hush from playing his perilous game, Batman develops lethal partnerships.

15. Wonder Woman: Bloodlines (2019)

This film focuses on Wonder Woman's beginnings and her battle with the evil enemies of Themyscira and beyond. After years of escape from Themyscira, Wonder Woman faces Doctor Poison and other villains who intend to attack her home island and take its technology.

16. Justice League Dark: Apokolips War (2020)

The last clash between the Justice League and Darkseid ends the DCAU in chronological order as revealed by Rotten Tomatoes. The Justice League superheroes set out to combat Darkseid's terrible powers and his warriors' attempts to capture Earth.

17. Superman: Man of Tomorrow (2020)

This film, reimagining the Superman origin tale for a new audience, depicts Superman's early days as he learns to navigate his powers and combat threats such as Lobo and Parasite. Clark Kent, an intern at the Daily Planet, uses his secret superpowers to defend Metropolis against the nefarious intents of alien invaders Lobo and Parasite.

18. Justice Society: World War II (2021)

When the Flash travels back in time, he lands smack in the thick of WWII. He then joins the Justice Society of America, a superhero team that is battling the Nazis.

19. Batman: The Long Halloween – Part One (2021)

This two-part picture follows Batman as he pursues a strange killer named Holiday, who targets significant holidays. Batman and police enforcement initially suspect Carmine Falcone, the crime boss, but it quickly becomes evident that it is someone else.

20. Batman: The Long Halloween – Part Two (2021)

With the Holiday Killer still on the loose, Batman pursues Carmine Falcone and his newly recruited team of unsavoury villains. Meanwhile, Harvey Dent attempts to end the mob fight.

21. Green Lantern: Beware My Power (2022)

When former Marine John Stewart receives a Power Ring, he embarks on a life-changing journey. Stewart is forced into a convoluted interstellar conflict alongside Justice League member Green Arrow and Thanagarian Hawkgirl.

22. Legion of Super-Heroes (2023)

The Legion of Super-Heroes' primary premise is straightforward. A group of superpowered youths draws inspiration from a thousand years in the future. Legion stories, like the best Superman stories, are generally cheerful and hopeful, believing that humanity can overcome its difficulties and work toward a better tomorrow.

23. Justice League: Warworld (2023)

The Justice League faces one of their most difficult tests yet, as they are taken to Warworld and must fight for survival in gladiatorial combat. Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman get together to establish a resistance and lead the world to freedom.

24. Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths – Part One (2024)

The first part of the epic Crisis on Infinite Earths saga, in which numerous realities collide, threatening the fundamental fabric of reality.

25. Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths – Part Two (2024)

An unending army of shadow demons threatens to destroy the planet and all parallel Earths. Only Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Green Lantern, and their other superheroes stand in their way.

26. Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths – Part Three (2024)

The final showdown will decide the fate of the multiverse. The Anti-Monitor targets the remaining Earths and their populations.

Heroes and villains from throughout time and space join the Justice League in a final stand against the pinnacle of evil. This dramatic ending concludes one of DC's most ambitious animated narratives.

Frequently asked questions

As you explore the rich narratives and character arcs within the DC Animated Universe, you might find yourself with questions about how to best experience these films. Below, we address some common inquiries to enhance your viewing journey.

Why watch DC animated movies in chronological order? One of the biggest reasons to follow a DCAU watch order is continuity. Several movies and shows in the DCAU build off events that occur in previous films, providing a richer and more cohesive story arc.

One of the biggest reasons to follow a DCAU watch order is continuity. Several movies and shows in the DCAU build off events that occur in previous films, providing a richer and more cohesive story arc. Is there an order to watch DC animated movies? There is an outlined order starting with Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox and concluding with Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths.

There is an outlined order starting with and concluding with Where can one watch DC animated movies? According to Screen Rant, Most of the films can be found on HBO Max, Apple TV, Amazon, Google Play, Vudu, Microsoft, Redbox, and DirecTV.

The DC animated movies in order offer a remarkable journey through the vast universe of DC superheroes. Whether you are a fan of Batman, Superman, or the Justice League, following the DCAU watch order ensures a coherent and satisfying experience.

