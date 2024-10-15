How many Aquaman movies are there? The best order to watch

The DCEU's cinematic wave has made a splash with Aquaman, transforming the underwater hero into a global phenomenon. But the King of the Seven Seas' epic saga extends beyond his standalone films. With cameo appearances and interconnected storylines, fans wonder how many Aquaman movies are there and how they fit into the broader DC universe.

From comic book origins, Aquaman has undergone significant transformations under the direction of James Wan and producer Peter Safran. The character, played by Jason Momoa, evolved from a cameo in Batman v Superman to a key role in Justice League, ultimately leading to his movie. Here is everything you need to know about the order of Aquaman films.

How many Aquaman movies are there?

There are two Aquaman movies: 2018's Aquaman and 2023's Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. While speculation exists about a potential third instalment, director James Wan has expressed uncertainty about the franchise's future under DC's revamped leadership.

He stated, as reported by Empire Online:

I haven't directed a third movie [in a series] before, so I'd be open to doing another ['quaman] if I got the same freedom I've had on these first two. I'm not sure what direction [Gunn and Safran] are going in, though, so who knows? I've learned to never say never.

How many movies has Aquaman appeared in?

Although Jason Momoa, who portrays the iconic hero, has two solo films, he has also appeared in several others as the character. Here are the Aquaman movies in order of release and appearances in the DC Extended Universe:

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016)

As published on the Samani Tech 60FPS YouTube channel, making a brief but memorable debut, the underwater warrior is introduced through grainy footage as Gal Gadot's Diana investigates LexCorp files. Arthur Curry emerges from the depths and swiftly destroys the camera with his trident.

Justice League (2017)

This instalment marked Momoa's first significant role. The future King of Atlantis engages in battle against Steppenwolf and his Parademon minions. He showcases strength and charisma alongside heroes like Batman and the Flash.

Aquaman (2018)

Based on its IMDb page, the aquatic hero grapples with his destiny to ascend the Atlantean throne in his first solo outing. He faced formidable foes like his half-brother Orm and the nefarious Black Manta, proving himself as a compelling lead.

Credit: The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part (2019)

According to ScreenRant, Momoa voices a LEGO version of Aquaman. He humorously informs his friends that General Zod made homemade guac, adding a playful twist to the character.

Zack Snyder's Justice League (2021)

In this extended version, the character's arc is fleshed out further, allowing for more profound confrontations with Steppenwolf. Arthur's partnership with the Justice League highlights his integral role in the fight for justice.

Peacemaker (2022)

In the episode It's Cow or Never, Aquaman makes a humorous cameo alongside fellow Justice League members, only to be playfully berated by Peacemaker for arriving too late. Arthur quips back about the persistent rumours surrounding his interactions with marine life.

The Flash (2023)

This movie features a post-credits scene where Barry Allen hilariously pulls a drunken Aquaman from a bar. It went on to showcase the character's lighter side.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (2023)

The latest sequel features a reluctant alliance between Aquaman and Orm as they confront a vengeful Black Manta. This film marks Momoa's most recent portrayal of the character, expected to be his final on-screen appearance in the franchise.

How to watch Aquaman in order

You can binge-watch the Aquaman series in chronological order or by release. Watching by release means viewing the films as they were released in theatres. If you prefer chronological order, you should follow this sequence:

Aquaman (2018) – flashback scenes

(2018) – flashback scenes Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Justice League / Zack Snyder's Justice League

Aquaman (2018) – present-day scenes

(2018) – present-day scenes Peacemaker season one, episode eight, It's Cow or Never

season one, episode eight, The Flash

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (2023)

Frequently asked questions

With global box office success surpassing $1 billion, Aquaman has earned worldwide acclaim and become one of the top trending movies ever. As the story unfolds across two films, here are some questions about the franchise and the top answers:

Was there an Aquaman 3 ? There are only two Aquaman films currently released.

There are only two films currently released. Is Aquaman 2 out yet? The movie was released on 20 December 2023.

The movie was released on 20 December 2023. In what order should you watch Aquaman ? Start with the film released in 2018, then follow with the 2023 sequel.

Start with the film released in 2018, then follow with the 2023 sequel. Can you watch Aquaman 2 without watching the first movie? You can, but watching the first movie enhances understanding of character development and plot connections in the sequel.

You can, but watching the first movie enhances understanding of character development and plot connections in the sequel. How many Aquaman movies will there be? There are two movies, and no official announcements of additional sequels have been made.

There are two movies, and no official announcements of additional sequels have been made. How many movies has Aquaman appeared in? Jason Momoa portrayed Aquaman in seven DC films.

Jason Momoa portrayed Aquaman in seven DC films. Is Aquaman 2 the last one? Currently, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is the series' final instalment.

How many Aquaman movies are there? While there are two main solo films, Jason Momoa has appeared as the character in several other DC films. His journey, from cameos to starring roles, highlights Aquaman's evolving significance in the DC Extended Universe and leaves fans eager for what is next.

