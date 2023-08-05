Coni Momoa, Jason Momoa's mother's biography and life story

Coni Momoa is proof that being a single parent is a superpower. At least that is what her son, Jason Momoa, believes, as he has repeatedly referred to his mother as his real-life hero. This is her life story.

Coni and Jason at the premiere of Aquaman. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Source: Getty Images

Jason Momoa has a scar on his eyebrow that he has become known. The actor shared he got the scar in an altercation after a guy smashed a pint glass on his face. He had to get 140 stitches. The Braven actor credits the scar for helping him land some roles.

Coni Momoa's profile and bio summary

Full name Coni Momoa (née Lemke) Date of birth 28 March 1951 Age 72 years old (as of 2023) Birth sign Aries Place of birth Norwalk, Iowa, United States of America Current residence Norwalk, Iowa, United States of America Nationality American Religion Christianity Ethnicity White Eye colour Brown Hair colour Light brown Gender Female Orientation Heterosexual Marital status Divorced Ex-husband Joseph Momoa Children Joseph Jason Namakaeha Grandchildren Lola Iolani Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Namakaeha Parents Mabel L. Hoult Delanie William Lemke Profession Photographer Known for Being Jason Momoa's mother

How old is Coni Momoa?

Coni was born on 28 March 1951 and turned 72 in 2023. She is from Norwalk, Iowa, USA, and her zodiac sign is Aries.

Coni Momoa's height

Information about her height is not available. She has light brown hair and brown eyes. The celebrity mother is of Irish, German and Native American heritage.

Coni Momoa's husband

According to sources, the Dune star's mother was married to Joseph, who is of Native Hawaiian ancestry. He is a painter. The details of their relationship and the reasons for their separation have not been made public. They divorced a few months after the birth of their son.

During her marriage, she lived in Honolulu, Hawaii, but after the divorce, she moved back to Iowa to be closer to her family. She still lives there today.

Coni Momoa's children

Coni gave birth to Joseph Jason Namakaeha Momoa, popularly known as Jason Momoa, on 1 August 1979. He is her only child.

Coni shares one child with her ex-husband. Photo: Angela Weiss

Source: Getty Images

How old is Aquaman?

The Aquaman star turned 44 on August 2023. At age 12, he wanted to learn more about his Hawaiian ancestry and started visiting his father in Honolulu during the summers. After graduating high school, he returned to his birthplace and attended the University of Hawaii.

How many languages does Jason Momoa speak?

The Braven actor's first language is English. He was raised in an English-speaking home and speaks no other languages.

Jason Momoa's wife

The Justice League star has described Lisa Bonet as his childhood crush after he first saw her in 1987 when she was on The Cosby Show. He finally met her in 2005.

They welcomed their first child, Lola Iolani, on 21 July 2007. Their second child, Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Namakaeha, was born on 15 December 2008.

The celebrity got married in October 2017 in a private ceremony. On 12 January 2022, Bonet and the Fast X actor announced their separation. They were together for 17 years.

Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Namakaeha, Lola Iolani, Jason, and Coni at the premiere of Netflix's Slumberland. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Source: Getty Images

Why did Jason and Lisa split?

According to sources, their marriage ended due to a difference in priorities. The See actor's success has had him focused on his career, which requires him to travel around the world.

Lisa, on the other hand, is content with her life in Los Angeles and is not interested in going on location with her husband for long periods.

Aquaman star and his ex-wife actress Lisa Bonet. Photo: Mark Ralston.

Source: Getty Images

Jason Momoa's career

He got his first acting gig in 1999 on Baywatch: Hawaii. When the show wrapped, he took a brief hiatus and then moved to Los Angeles. He was cast in Stargate: Atlantis in 2004. In 2010, he appeared as Khal Drogo in the Emmy-winning Game of Thrones.

When tech giant Apple announced the launch of their streaming service, AppleTV+, they also shared their exclusive programming, including the post-apocalyptic series, See. The former Game of Thrones actor was cast in the lead role.

In 2014 he was announced as DC Comic's Aquaman, and his first appearance would be in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. He has since appeared in Justice League and Aquaman. His next DC movie, Aquaman and the Last Kingdom is set to be released in December 2023.

The Aquaman figure at Madame Tussauds wax museum. The life-like sculpture is based on the leading actor. Photo: Joe Burbank

Source: Getty Images

Coni Momoa's job

The celebrity mother is reportedly a photographer and painter. After the dissolution of her marriage, she moved back to her hometown with her son.

Now a single mother, Coni worked three to four jobs to provide for her son and put him through school. Jason has spoken about his mother's sacrifices and referred to her as his hero.

Coni Momoa's net worth

The photographer has not provided information about her net worth. Her son, the former Game of Thrones star, has an estimated net worth of $25 million.

Jason Momoa has publicly praised his mother, Coni Momoa, for raising him as a single mother after her divorce from his father, Joseph. Though she keeps to herself, she has been seen a few times attending movie premieres to support her son.

READ ALSO: Audrey Hepburn's children and grandchildren: All about the family tree

Briefly.co.za published details about the late Audrey Hepburn's family tree. The Belgian-born actress was one of the best actresses in Hollywood in her time, and her impact is still felt today.

The Breakfast at Tiffany's star's legacy goes beyond her work on the silver screen. She was also a UNICEF ambassador who worked tirelessly for children who needed a helping hand. This is a legacy her children and grandchildren have upheld today.

Source: Briefly News