Audrey Hepburn's children and grandchildren: All about the family tree

It has been three decades since her passing; however, Audrey Hepburn, one of the best actresses in Hollywood during her lifetime, continues to be eulogised posthumously in biographies. Audrey Hepburn's children are crucial in upholding her legacy as an actress and humanitarian.

Belgian-born actress Audrey Hepburn in a black sleeveless dress. Photo: Archive Photos

Source: Getty Images

Audrey Hepburn's children, Sean and Luca, are in the acting business and have made a name for themselves while ensuring their mother is remembered for her contribution to the industry. The half-brothers are married with kids, some of whom have taken after their grandmother.

Audrey Hepburn's profile summary and bio

Full name Audrey Kathleen Hepburn (Nee Ruston) Nickname Adriaantje Gender Female Date of birth 4 May 1929 Date of death 20 January 1993 Age at death 62 years old Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Ixelles, Brussels, Belgium Residence at death Switzerland Nationality British Ethnicity White Religion Irreligious Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 104 Weight in kilograms 47 Body measurements in inches 29-20-33 Body measurements in centimetres 76-51-86 Shoe size 8 (US) Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Mother Baroness Ella van Heemstra Father Joseph Victor Anthony Ruston Relationship status at death In a relationship Partner Robert Wolders Children 2 Profession Actress and humanitarian Net worth at death $55 million

Background information

The actress and humanitarian was born in Ixelles, Brussels, on 4 May 1929 to Baroness Ella van Heemstra and Joseph Victor Anthony Ruston. She spent her childhood in Belgium, England, and the Netherlands at different points.

Audrey learned ballet and began performing in theatres in the late 1940s but got her breakthrough act in the early 1950s when she starred in Roman Holiday, a romantic comedy. This single performance won her a Golden Globe Award, an Oscar, and a BAFTA Award, making her the first woman to achieve the feat.

How many children did Audrey Hepburn have, and from whom?

The late Hollywood actress has two children, one from each of her two marriages. The first of Audrey's children is Sean Hepburn Ferrer, whose father is Mel Ferrer.

Her second child is Luca Andrea Dotti, whose father is Andrea Dotti, an Italian psychiatrist. The duo met in June 1968 while on vacation with friends and got married seven months later.

Sean Ferrer and Luca Dotti at the Audrey In Rome opening exhibition during the 6th International Rome Film Festival at Ara Pacis. Photo: Ernesto Ruscio

Source: Getty Images

How did Audrey Hepburn meet Mel Ferrer?

The lovers met during a cocktail party organised by Gregory Peck, a mutual acquaintance. Audrey suggested that Mel Ferrer, who was also an actor, should star in a play alongside her. This led to them starring in Ondine, and eight months afterwards, they walked down the aisle in Bürgenstock, Switzerland. The marriage lasted about 14 years, and they separated in 1968.

When did Audrey Hepburn have her kids?

The former UNICEF ambassador's first child, Sean Hepburn Ferrer, was born on 17 July 1960. Her second child, Luca Andrea Dotti, was born about ten years later, on 8 February 1970.

Who is Audrey Hepburn's son?

Sean Ferrer and Luca Dotti are the actress' only sons. Sean is in the acting industry, albeit behind the scenes. He has worked with the production, development, and marketing teams of movies like Eye of the Widow, Growing Pains and Racehoss.

Although Sean has been married four times, he only has three children. He has a daughter from his second marriage to Leila Flannigan and two sons from his fourth and current wife, Karin Hepburn Ferrer. The other two ex-wives were Marina Spadafora and Giovanni Gregori Ferrer.

The award-winning performer's second son, Luca Dotti, keeps a low profile but is known to be an author and dabbles in the entertainment industry like his stepbrother. He is married to Domitilla Bertusi, and they live with their two daughters in Rome.

Audrey's children praised their mother for her dedication to putting her family over her work. They founded a charitable organisation, Audrey Hepburn Children's Fund, in honour of their mother and her passion for humanity.

Who is Audrey Hepburn's daughter?

The Tony Award winner is not known to have any daughters. But Sean said his mother had miscarried a baby girl before he was born. He claimed it was one of the most traumatic experiences for his mother.

Did Audrey Hepburn have babies?

Aside from her sons, Sean and Luca, she never had any other babies. She was said to have suffered five miscarriages.

Late Audrey Hepburn at the New York International Airport with her ex-husband, actor-director Mel Ferrer, and Sean. Photo: Bettman

Source: Getty Images

Audrey Hepburn's grandchildren

Although the late celebrity never lived long enough to see any of her grandchildren, she has five grandchildren. Three are from her first son, and two are from her second son. Among them are three granddaughters, one of whom is Sean's daughter, Emma. Audrey's grandsons are Gregorio and Santiago Ferrer, the product of Sean's second marriage.

Emma is the most popular of all her grandchildren, as she inherited her acting and modelling genes. The girl was born in May 1994 and took her grandmother's middle name, Kathleen. As a model, she has worked with multinational brands.

Being an actress, too, she has featured in a handful of movies, including The Man in the Attic and Audrey, a documentary of her grandmother's life. She is an art liaison and curator in Brooklyn, New York City.

Audrey Hepburn's children formed a formidable team to propagate their mother's humanitarian works. However, it has not all been roses, as they were reported to have feuded over the use of their mother's image by the Audrey Hepburn Children's Fund.

READ ALSO: Age, career, profiles and net worth of Anna Axster, Ryan Bingham's ex-wife

As published on Briefly.co.za, the American filmmaker and movie director Anna Axster is known for movies such as A Country Called Home, Sweet Sting, and Souvenir. She has become an item of discussion in the media space not because of her work or career but due to her divorce from her husband.

Anna and her husband, Ryan Bingham, decided to call it quits in 2021 and dissolve their marriage, which lasted for over a decade. Find out more about what happened in the post.

Source: Briefly News