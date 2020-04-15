Top 15 volunteer organisations in South Africa in 2023: detailed list

Volunteering equips you with the experiences and skills needed in a regular working environment. After completing your volunteer job duration, most employers will consider you an asset because you are already exposed to the working environment and its practices. If you would love to do these jobs, this article lists the top 15 volunteer organisations in South Africa you can apply to.

Volunteers wearing white T-shirts. Photo: pexels.com, @RDNE Stock project (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Most volunteer jobs will not pay you. Nevertheless, some organizations still need to pay their volunteers. Some offer small compensation through paid living expenses and stipends to appreciate and motivate their volunteers.

List of volunteer organisations in South Africa

South Africa has diverse volunteer opportunities for the local communities. Therefore, search for volunteer organisations you can work for and send your application documents. Below are some of the top volunteer organisations in South Africa. Some are local organisations, while others are international not-for-profit organisations (NPOs) running charity programs in South Africa and other developing countries worldwide.

1. StayAfrica

StayAfrica's logo. Photo: @stayafrica.org

Source: Facebook

Address: Suite 5, First Floor, Radio House, 92 Loop Street, Cape Town, 8001, South Africa

Suite 5, First Floor, Radio House, 92 Loop Street, Cape Town, 8001, South Africa Phone: +27 83 2323 618

+27 83 2323 618 Email: enquiries@stayafrica.org

enquiries@stayafrica.org Website: stayafrica.org

StayAfrica! (previously known as SASTS Working Adventures) is one of the volunteer organisations in Cape Town. The organisation was founded in 1972 to provide affordable travel opportunities for South African students.

Its volunteers make valuable contributions to communities in and around Cape Town. StayAfrica's programs include childcare, primary school education and sports, social welfare, healthcare, animal rescue and rehabilitation, and wildlife conservation.

What's more, the organisation gives volunteers accommodation in the bohemian suburb Observatory in Cape Town.

2. Via Volunteers

A collage of pictures used as a background for Via Volunteers' logo. Photo: @Via Volunteers

Source: Facebook

Address: 137 3rd Avenue, Rondebosch East, Cape Town, 7780, South Africa

137 3rd Avenue, Rondebosch East, Cape Town, 7780, South Africa Phone: +27 84 979 6399

+27 84 979 6399 Email: info@viavolunteers.com

info@viavolunteers.com Website: www.viavolunteers.com

Working at Via Volunteers is a life-changing experience. The organisation was established in 2013 and has hosted thousands of volunteers from over 60 countries worldwide. Its projects are divided into childcare & community and wildlife conservation. You can focus on one project or combine any number of projects to create an experience that’s right for you.

3. Love Volunteers

The Love Volunteers' logo. Photo: @Love Volunteers

Source: Facebook

Address: Auckland, New Zealand

Auckland, New Zealand Phone: +1 415-800-4993

+1 415-800-4993 Email: help@lovevolunteers.org

help@lovevolunteers.org Website: www.lovevolunteers.org

Love Volunteers was founded in 2009 in New Zealand. It offers hundreds of meaningful, rewarding, cost-effective volunteer and internship opportunities worldwide in developing countries. Programs provided by Love Volunteers include animal rescue, childcare & development, education support, environmental conservation, medical internship, social welfare, sports development, surf & adventure, and wildlife conservation.

4. Center for the Rehabilitation of Wildlife (CROW)

CROW banners at the entrance of a building hosting the organisation's event. Photo: @crow.kzn

Source: Facebook

Address: 15A Coedmore Avenue, Yellowwood Park, Durban, South Africa

15A Coedmore Avenue, Yellowwood Park, Durban, South Africa Phone: +27 (31) 462-1127, +27(83) 212 5281

+27 (31) 462-1127, +27(83) 212 5281 Email: info@crowkzn.co.za

info@crowkzn.co.za Website: crowkzn.co.za

The CROW is the oldest wildlife rescue and rehabilitation center in South Africa. The Center for the Rehabilitation of Wildlife rescues, rehabilitates, and releases animals into the wildlife. The organisation assists over 3000 orphaned, injured, and displaced animals annually. It is run by a small yet highly dedicated and experienced team of staff and volunteers.

5. CodeMakers

An advertisement poster from the CodeMakers. Photo: @codemakers

Source: Facebook

Address: Durban, South Africa

Durban, South Africa Phone: +27 71 361 4717

+27 71 361 4717 Email: info@codemakers.org.za

info@codemakers.org.za Website: www.codemakers.org.za

CodeMakers empowers young South Africans through science and technology education. The not-for-profit organisation (NPO) brings hands-on learning tools to low-income communities by teaching computer coding fundamentals. What's more, CodeMakers shows learners applications of what they learn in the classroom and inspires them to pursue scarce skill careers.

6. COPESSA

Address: 8955 Protea Blvd, Protea Glen, Johannesburg, 1818, South Africa

8955 Protea Blvd, Protea Glen, Johannesburg, 1818, South Africa Phone: +27 11 297 3320

+27 11 297 3320 Email: copessainfo@gmail.com

copessainfo@gmail.com Website: www.copessa.co.za

COPESSA (Community-based Prevention and Empowerment Strategies in South Africa) is a multi-award-winning organisation founded to help prevent violence against women and children. The not-for-profit organisation (NPO) relies on fundraisers to run its projects, and all donations made to COPESSA are tax-deductible. COPESSA partners with SIGMA, Nedbank, and other successful organizations.

7. African Impact

Address: Cape Town, South Africa

Cape Town, South Africa Phone: 0808 1644 055, 1 844 939 4115, +44 808 164 4055

0808 1644 055, 1 844 939 4115, +44 808 164 4055 Email: info@africanimpact.com

info@africanimpact.com Website: africanimpact.com

African Impact has offered life-changing volunteer and internship programs across Africa since 2004. Their projects include teaching & childcare, medical and healthcare, sports coaching, gender equality, wildlife conservation, marine conservation, animal care and veterinary, wildlife photography, and environmental sustainability.

8. GoEco

GoEco's logo. Photo: @goecovolunteering

Source: Facebook

Phone: +44 203 727 6988 (UK), +61 2 4072 2640 (AU), +1 772 667 5313 (USA)

+44 203 727 6988 (UK), +61 2 4072 2640 (AU), +1 772 667 5313 (USA) Email: goeco@goeco.org

goeco@goeco.org Website: www.goeco.org

GoEco is a leading eco-tourism company with various affordable volunteer projects abroad. It has over 150 exciting volunteering opportunities in more than 40 countries. Some of GoEco's top projects include:

Marine and Turtle Conservation in the Maldives

Volunteer in Zimbabwe at the African Wildlife Sanctuary

Sea Turtle Conservation in Costa Rica

Sri Lanka – Women’s English Literacy and Empowerment Program

Wildlife Veterinary Internship in South Africa

Ecuador, Galápagos – Giant Tortoise Conservation Program

Belize – Private Island Marine Experience

Teach and Surf Project in South Africa

Indonesia – Education Enrichment in Bali

Costa Rica – Animal Rescue and Conservation.

9. Naturally Africa Volunteers

Phone: +44 (0)208 123 0301

+44 (0)208 123 0301 Email: info@volunteerafrica.com

info@volunteerafrica.com Website:

Naturally Africa Volunteers provides opportunities for skilled and non-skilled volunteers to help make a difference in Africa. They offer a variety of volunteering opportunities, including teaching, medical, sports, and wildlife conservation.

10. International Working Holidays (IWH)

Rhinos grazing in a sanctuary. Photo: @international_working_holidays

Source: UGC

Address: 28 Constellation Drive, Rosedale, Auckland 0632, New Zealand

28 Constellation Drive, Rosedale, Auckland 0632, New Zealand Phone: +64 9 6660192

+64 9 6660192 PO Box: 52, Helensville, Auckland, 0840, New Zealand

52, Helensville, Auckland, 0840, New Zealand Website: iwh.co.nz

International Working Holidays was established in 1994. The organisation has numerous screened partner projects worldwide that volunteer tourists can work in. The exclusive South Africa Wildlife and Namibia Volunteer Projects allow you to work with African Wildlife.

The Soweto Orphanage Project requires caring, hardworking team players who are tolerant and open to different cultures and traditions. Volunteers are accommodated within the grounds of their project.

11. Lebo's Soweto Backpackers

Address: 10823A, Pooe Street, Orlando West, Soweto, South Africa

10823A, Pooe Street, Orlando West, Soweto, South Africa Phone: +27 11-936 3444, +27 81 5242918

+27 11-936 3444, +27 81 5242918 Email: lebo@sowetobackpackers.com

lebo@sowetobackpackers.com Website: www.sowetobackpackers.com

Lebo's Soweto Backpackers is one of the best Volunteer organisations in Soweto. They offer several valuable volunteer programs in partnership with the Hero Holidays. If you would like to share your skills or acquire practical experience, Lebo's Soweto Backpackers can help you spend some rewarding time with the kids in Soweto.

12. Door of Hope

Address: 15 Barbara Ave, Glenvista, Johannesburg South, 2091, South Africa

15 Barbara Ave, Glenvista, Johannesburg South, 2091, South Africa Phone: +27 11 432 2797

+27 11 432 2797 Email: info@doorofhope.co.za

info@doorofhope.co.za Website: doorofhope.co.za

Door of Hope is among the top volunteer organisations in Johannesburg. They offer abandoned babies shelter and reunite them with their families. The organisation also makes adoption arrangements to place these babies into loving homes. International and local volunteers are all welcome to lend a helping hand in raising these kids.

13. Agape Volunteers

Address: Home Park, Muddiford, BARNSTAPLE, EX31 4ET, UK

Home Park, Muddiford, BARNSTAPLE, EX31 4ET, UK Phone: +44 (0)845 519 8469

+44 (0)845 519 8469 Email: info@agape-volunteers.com

info@agape-volunteers.com Website: agape-volunteers.com

Agape Volunteers is a fully registered UK non-profit charity. They have over ten years of experience in humanitarian work. The organization specializes in placing volunteers into charity projects across Africa, including childcare, teaching, medical, HIV, music, and sports programs. Agape Volunteers guarantees volunteers an affordable and impactful experience.

14. South African National Council for the Blind (SANCB)

A SANCB logo. Photo: @SouthAfricanNationalCouncilfortheBlind

Source: UGC

Address: 514 White St, Bailey`s Muckleneuk, Pretoria, 0181, South Africa

514 White St, Bailey`s Muckleneuk, Pretoria, 0181, South Africa Phone: +27 12 452 3811

+27 12 452 3811 Email: helpdesk@sancb.org.za

helpdesk@sancb.org.za Website: sancb.org.za

Volunteering with the South Africa National Council for the Blind is rewarding. The organization empowers visually impaired people. You can help with fundraising, mobilizing people to attend SANCB events, spreading awareness about SANCB, offering expertise ideas to the staff, and so on.

15. Izizwe Projects

Address: 514 White St, Bailey`s Muckleneuk, Pretoria, 0181, South Africa

514 White St, Bailey`s Muckleneuk, Pretoria, 0181, South Africa Phone: +27 12 452 3811

+27 12 452 3811 Email: helpdesk@sancb.org.za

helpdesk@sancb.org.za Website: www.izizweprojects.co.za

Izizwe Volunteer Projects is a registered non-profit organisation. It has facilitated volunteers from countries such as Britain, Germany, the Netherlands, and the United States since 2008.

All Izizwe projects aim to uplift the community of Gqebera Township in Port Elizabeth, South Africa. Their volunteer initiatives include sports programs like basketball and swimming, adult literacy, basic English tuition, and CV & interview training.

Which organisations do volunteer work in South Africa?

You can volunteer for the following international and local not-for-profit organisations in South Africa:

StayAfrica Via Volunteers Love Volunteers Center for the Rehabilitation of Wildlife (CROW) CodeMakers COPESSA African Impact GoEco Naturally Africa Volunteers International Working Holidays (IWH) Lebo's Soweto Backpackers Door of Hope Agape Volunteers South African National Council for the Blind (SANCB) Izizwe Projects

What are the 3 types of volunteer organisations in South Africa?

Most volunteer organisations in South Africa deal with wildlife rescue and conservation, childcare and education, and women and youth empowerment.

How to join a volunteer organisation in South Africa?

Discover your passions to know which volunteer jobs you want to do. After that, research volunteer organisations in South Africa with projects that match your interests. Determine how long or often you can volunteer, identify the skills and knowledge you can offer, then send your volunteer resume to organisations you want to work for.

Which South African organisation needs volunteers the most?

UNICEF South Africa's Volunteer Program and the South African National Council for the Blind (SANCB) need many volunteers. The organisations aim to improve the lives of children and youth across South Africa.

Apply for jobs in these volunteer organisations in South Africa today. Some people already know the careers they want to specialize in. If you still need to figure it out, let your passion guide you when selecting jobs to apply to. Eventually, you will know what you truly want while on the job.

Briefly.co.za listed hiring companies in Sandton. Companies contract these personnel agencies to hire and staff employees on their behalf. Looking for jobs through recruitment agencies is one of the best job-hunting strategies.

Discover the most famous hiring companies in Sandton and how you can get in touch with them.

Source: Briefly News