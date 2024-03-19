Bre Tiesi's net worth: Selling Sunset star’s wealth and ventures

Several actors are in Hollywood, but a few stand out based on their acting skills. Only a couple stand out because of their net worth, and one such is Bresi Tiesi's net worth, even though she had her big break in the industry only recently.

Bre's Selling Sunset breakthrough was delayed as she rejected joining the series in its second season until its sixth season. It has been all glam and glitz for her since then, even though she suggested before her debut season premiere that she was not too pleased to have some part of her personal life captured on camera.

Profile summary

What is Bre Tiesi's net worth?

According to Dexerto, TheThings, and Distractify, Breana Falon's net value ranges between $300,000 and $6 million. This is based on her ventures within and outside the movie industry.

How does Bre from Selling Sunset make money?

She has various income-generating endeavours, as explained below.

Bre Tiesi's modelling career

Bre started her career as a model. Interestingly, her modelling portfolio expanded rapidly from Rockstar Energy Drink to Maxim Magazine, earning her widespread acclaim and recognition. Her feature in Maxim's Hot 100 list solidified her status as a rising star in the modelling industry, paving the way for even more excellent opportunities and success.

Throughout her modelling career, Bre collaborated with renowned brands, graced the pages of top magazines, and appeared in music videos for artists such as Nick Cannon, Tyga, and Chris Brown.

Acting career

Bre's talents extended beyond the modelling world, leading her to explore new avenues in reality television. In 2017, she debuted on MTV's hit show Wild' N Out, showcasing her wit, humour, and quick-thinking alongside comedians and celebrities. Her charisma and on-screen presence endeared her to audiences in the reality TV landscape.

In 2020, Bre joined the cast of Netflix's Selling Sunset, a reality series following real estate agents at the prestigious Oppenheim Group in Los Angeles. As a newcomer to the show, she brought her unique perspective, charm, and sales skills to the forefront, captivating viewers with her tenacity and determination.

Her role in Selling Sunset elevated her profile and solidified her status as a multifaceted talent in the entertainment industry. However, aside from appearing in the series, she is also credited for appearances in MMAtheletics, Wives, and Girlfriends of Sportspersons (WAGs), Love and Listings, and 8th Annual Babes in Toyland: Live from Avalon Hollywood.

Real estate

Bre Tiesi's real estate sales career began with a strategic shift from the modelling industry. Armed with determination, she obtained her real estate license in 2017 and joined the esteemed Oppenheim Group's West Hollywood office.

Does Bre still work at Oppenheim?

Bre and Oppenheim group's working relationship as part of the real estate company's agents is reportedly ongoing. She once said she might not be sure about her return to the company as she needed more therapy and downtime.

With the onset of the pandemic, Bre Tiesi's house-selling skill was tested as she dedicated herself to her new profession. By diligently using the networks she had built as a model and committing herself to the industry, she made significant high-figure sales, marking her ascent in the competitive real estate market.

Entrepreneurial ventures

Bre has demonstrated a keen entrepreneurial spirit throughout her career, seizing opportunities to diversify her portfolio and pursue new ventures. From launching her fitness app and programs in her Body By Bre project to creating a clothing line and skincare brand, she has leveraged her platform and creativity to explore different industries and build her brand.

Beyond her professional pursuits, Bre is deeply committed to giving back to the community and supporting causes close to her heart. She has been associated with organisations like Operation Smile, using her platform to raise awareness and funds for critical humanitarian causes.

What did Bre do before Selling Sunset?

She was a model before her acting career. Bre's journey into modelling and entertainment began when she was just 16. She was discovered by a talent scout and embarked on a modelling career that profoundly shaped her future.

Despite initially envisioning a different path for herself, Bre embraced the opportunities that modelling presented. Bre's striking beauty soon caught the attention of major brands and publications.

Who was Bre Tiesi married to?

Her ex-husband is Johnathan Paul Manziel, better known as Johnny Football. He is an American former football quarterback; he played two seasons with the Cleveland Browns of the National Football League.

Their union was filled with challenges until they decided to call it quits.

The story of Bre Tiesi's net worth journey details the effort of a small-town girl to achieve the big dreams of becoming a successful model, real estate agent, and reality TV star. This showed that hard work, perseverance, and a relentless pursuit of excellence will eventually lead to overcoming obstacles, embracing opportunities, and achieving remarkable success in multiple industries.

