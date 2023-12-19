Jennifer Tilly's net worth: How did the Canadian actress make her money?

Jennifer Tilly is a renowned American-Canadian actress and professional poker player. She is best known for her comedic timing and distinctive nasal voice, earning her Theatre World and Saturn Awards. With such a successful career, most of her fans are curious about how wealthy she is. So, how much is Jennifer Tilly's net worth, and how did she earn her fortune?

Jennifer Tilly at The Elizabeth Taylor Ball To End AIDS in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Michael Kovac

Tilly’s net worth has increased significantly since she made her career debut in 1983, starring in Oh Madeline. She has since been featured in more than 120 films and TV shows, including Made in America (1993), Tideland (2005) and Ray Meets Helen (2019).

Jennifer Tilly's profile summary and bio

Full name Jennifer Ellen Chan Famous as Jennifer Tilly Gender Female Date of birth 16 September 1958 Age 65 years old (2023) Zodiac sign Virgo Birthplace Harbor City, Los Angeles, California, USA Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American-Canadian Ethnicity Mixed (Asian, Irish, Finnish) Religion Christianity Alma mater Belmont Secondary School, Stephens College Height in feet 5’7’’ Height in centimetres 170 Weight in kilograms 64 Weight in pounds 141 Body measurements in inches 40-28-38 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Divorced Ex-spouse Sam Simon Relationship status Dating Partner Phil Laak Parents Patricia Tilly and Harry Chan Siblings Steve, Meg and Rebecca Tilly Profession Actress, poker player Net worth $40 million Social media Instagram X (Twitter)

How old is Jennifer Tilly?

Actress Jennifer Tilly at the Pantages Theatre in Hollywood, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Jennifer Tilly (aged 65 as of 2023) was born on 16 September 1958 in Harbor City, Los Angeles, California, USA. She is the first daughter of Canadian schoolteacher and former stage actress Patricia and Harry Chan, a retired car salesman.

Tilly has an older brother, Steve, and two younger sisters, Rebecca and Meg. The on-screen star attended Belmont Secondary School for her high school education. She also holds a bachelor’s degree in Theatre from Stephens College in Missouri.

How much is Jennifer Tilly's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the actress has an estimated net worth of $40 million in 2023. She has an alleged annual salary of $10 million. But where does Jennifer Tilly get her money from? Her income primarily stems from her illustrious acting and poker-playing career.

Jennifer Tilly’s net worth trend

Over the years, Tilly has raised her career ranks to become a household name in the entertainment and gaming industry.

Jennifer Tilly at The Geffen Contemporary in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Elyse Jankowski

Below is a breakdown of her net worth since 2018, a testament to her natural talent and zeal.

Year Net worth 2018 $19 million 2019 $21 million 2020 $23 million 2021 $25 million 2022 $27 million 2023 $40 million

How did Jennifer Tilly make her money?

The Bullets Over Broadway star generates her income from various endeavours. Here is a glimpse of some of her revenue-generating channels:

Royalties

Ellen was married to The Simpsons co-creator and producer Sam Simon from 1984 to 1991. The duo officially divorced in 1993, citing irreconcilable differences. Although Sam only worked on the show's first four seasons, his backend equity points would eventually generate huge royalties.

Sadly, Simon died in 2015 after enjoying $20–30 million annually in Simpsons royalties in the last decade of his life. He donated most of these royalties to animal charity organizations during his lifetime.

How much money does Jennifer Tilly make from The Simpsons? Following Sam’s death, legal documents revealed that Tilly left 30% of his Simpsons royalties in his will. That presumably amounts to around $10 million per year.

Poker

Jennifer’s dad, a gambler and poker fanatic, gifted her with the video game World Series of Poker. When she moved to Los Angeles, a boyfriend taught her how to play real poker. What are Jennifer’s Tilly poker winnings?

Poker enthusiast Jennifer Tilly at The Beverly Hills Hotel in California, USA. Photo: Axelle

In June 2005, she won $158,625 and a World Series of Poker Bracelet after competing in a Ladies’ No-Limit Texas hold ‘em event.

In 2006, Tilly competed on GSN’s Poker Royale series and came third on Bravo’s Celebrity Poker Showdown. She was nominated for PokerListing’s Spirit of Poker Living Legend Award in 2014. As of 2019, her live tournament winnings exceeded $1 million.

Jennifer Tilly’s movies and TV shows

With a career spanning over four decades, Ellen has starred in several movies and television shows as an actress. Some of her acting credits include:

Inside Out (1986)

(1986) Rented Lips (1988)

(1988) Moonlight (1989)

(1989) The Doors (1991)

(1991) Heads (1994)

(1994) House Arrest (1996)

(1996) The Muse (1999)

(1999) Happy End (2003)

(2003) Frasier (2004)

(2004) Deal (2008)

(2008) 30 Beats (2012)

(2012) Unity (2015)

(2015) SuperMansion (2018)

(2018) Poker Queens (2020)

(2020) Calls (2021)

Who is Jennifer Tilly married to?

Jennifer Tilly at the Academy Of Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror Films' 44th Annual Saturn Awards in Burbank, California. Photo: Matthew Simmons

Jennifer Tilly from Modern Family has been in a relationship with Phil Laak since 2004. Laak is an Irish-American professional poker player and commentator.

This article answers the many searches of ‘’What is Jennifer Tilly’s net worth?’’ She has made her fortune through acting and poker-playing. Additionally, Jenifer made a significant amount through The Simpsons’ royalties.

