Meet Jennifer Lucas, Byron Allen's wife: Everything to know

Jennifer Lucas is an American television producer and on-screen star best known for her productions 47 Meters Down, Replicas and Boss Level. In addition, she is a celebrity spouse widely recognized as Byron Allen's wife. Allen, a renowned businessman, producer and comedian, is the founder of the U.S. media company Entertainment Studios. The couple have enjoyed marital bliss for over a decade.

Byron Allen's wife, Jennifer Lucas, rose to stardom thanks to her husband’s celebrity status. However, beyond her marriage to Byron, there are juicy details to uncover about her.

Jennifer Lucas’ profile summary and bio

Full name Jennifer Lucas Nickname Jenny Gender Female Date of birth 27 January 1962 Age 61 years old (2023) Zodiac sign Aquarius Birthplace Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Alma mater St. Cloud State University Height in feet 5’8’’ Height in centimetres 175 Weight in kilograms 57 Weight in pounds 125 Body measurements in inches 34-30-34 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Married Spouse Byron Allen Children 3 Parents Robert and Cheri Lucas Profession Producer and actress Famous for Being a celebrity spouse

How old is Jennifer Lucas?

Jennifer Lucas (aged 61 as of 2023) was born on 27 January 1962 in Los Angeles, California, USA. Her zodiac sign is Aquarius. The actress’ parents are Robert and Cheri Lucas.

Regarding her education, Jennifer earned her Bachelor’s degree from St. Cloud State University in Minnesota, USA.

Jennifer Lucas’ height

Lucas stands 5 feet 8 inches (175 centimetres) tall. As per reports, she weighs 125 pounds (57 kilograms). Jennifer features blonde hair and a pair of brown eyes.

Professional career

Jennifer serves as the executive producer of Entertainment Studios. Some of her producer credits include:

Dismissed (2001)

(2001) Comics Unleased (2006-2007)

(2006-2007) Every Woman (2008)

(2008) The Gossip Queens (2010)

(2010) Mr. Box Office (2012-2013)

(2012-2013) The First Family (2012-2013)

Career Day (2012-2013)

(2012-2013) Friend Request (2016)

(2016) Served Like a Girl (2017)

(2017) Hostiles (2017)

(2017) Funny You Should Ask (2017-2019)

(2017-2019) The Hurricane Heist (2018)

(2018) Entertainers with Byron Allen (2018)

(2018) Arctic Dogs (2019)

(2019) The Grio Awards (2022)

How much is Jennifer Lucas’ net worth?

Various sources pen Lucas’ net worth at $10 million in 2023. Her income primarily comes from her career in the entertainment industry.

Jennifer Lucas’ profiles

The California native is not active on social media. She does not have Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts.

Who is Byron Allen?

In 1979, at 18, Allen made his television debut on The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson, becoming the youngest comedian to ever perform on the show. From 1989 to 1992, he hosted the syndicated late-night talk show The Byron Allen Show.

In 2012, Byron began forays into scripted programming with the sitcoms Mr. Box Office and The First Family.

In 2022, his company began to pursue various acquisitions, including TheGrio, The Weather Channel and Freestyle Releasing. By October 2022, Entertainment Studios was valued at over $4.5 billion.

Byron Allen’s age

Allen (aged 62 as of 2023) was born on 22 April 1961 in Detroit, Michigan, USA. His mother, Carolyn Folks, was a publicist at the NBC Studios in Burbank. Byron attended high school at Fairfax High School in Los Angeles and college at the University of Southern California.

How many kids does Byron Allen have?

Allen married Lucas on 1 September 2007. The pair has three children: Chloe Ava (born in 2008), Olivia Rose (born in 2010) and Lucas (born in 2012).

Byron Allen’s net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Allen has an estimated net worth of $800 million as of 2023. He has amassed this wealth from his successful career as an entrepreneur, producer and comedian.

Byron Allen's wife, Jennifer Lucas, has always been by her husband's side, providing proverbial support for the successful comedian, producer and businessman. They have a fantastic relationship and support one another in various endeavours.

