Zulu King MisuZulu KaZwelithini paid 15 cattle for the lobola of his third wife, Nomzamo Myeni, on 5 May 2024

The latest Queen consort, from Jozini in KwaZulu-Natal, was a bank teller when she met the Zulu royal

She joined Queens Nontokozo kaMayisela and Nozizwe Mulela kaMakhubu as the matriarchs of the Zulu nation

Zingisa Chirwa is an experienced Briefly News journalist based in Johannesburg, South Africa, who has covered current affairs on the radio for over 15 years.

Zulu King MisuZulu KaZwelithini paid lobola for his third wife, Nomzamo Myeni. Images: X/@ZANewsFlash and Darren Stewart/Gallo Images/Getty Images

King MisuZulu KaZwelithini has taken Nomzamo Myeni as his third wife. The Zulu King reportedly paid 15 cattle for the third Queen consort, who hails from Jozini in KwaZulu-Natal.

King Misuzulu welcomes new wife

Zulu Prime Minister Thulasizwe Buthelezi reportedly requested senior royal members, on behalf of the King, to pay for Myeni’s lobola on 5 May 2024.

According to Sunday World, Myeni was a bank teller. She reportedly left that job after being courted by the King.

Myeni joined Queen Nontokozo kaMayisela and Queen Nozizwe Mulela kaMakhubu of the Kingdom of Eswatini as the matriarchs of the Zulu Nation.

Netizens weigh in on new Zulu royal

Many South Africans shared their views online about the latest Queen of the Zulu nation.

@sparx_ltd said:

“He's putting together rival teams that will fight for estate later on.”

@eskomceo praised:

“Ndabezitha ”

@nduhmancinza84 admired the new Queen’s beauty:

“Wamuhle uMama wesizwe [The beautiful mother of the nation]”

@anitah320 commented:

“Into bayaziyo kuthatha bafazi [that’s all they know, takin wives], no development for his people, mxm.”

naina_mohlaloga added:

“Congratulations , too gorgeous ❤️”

