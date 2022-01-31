A young man from Johannesburg took to his LinkedIn profile to share news of his promotion at a popular South African bank

Kabelo Tsoaela of Gauteng took to social media to tell everyone that he had been promoted to branch manager

Peeps were ecstatic for the go-getter and applauded the hard work and dedication he put in over the seven years to achieve his goals

A man went online to announce his promotion. Image: Kabelo Tsoaela/ LinkedIn and Instagram

Source: Instagram

A hardworking bank employee has been promoted to branch manager and took to his LinkedIn profile to share news of his career milestone.

Kabelo Tsoaela of Johannesburg wrote on Twitter about how this was his career goal and he has been working toward it for the past several years.

Kabelo Tsoaela captioned the post:

“A goal I had when I started with the company in 2015 as a Service Consultant. 2021 I got promoted to be a Branch manager from an Assistant Branch Manager. Time to readjust goals and keep smashing them. I accept the challenge.”

Nomcebo Ndlela said:

"Good luck with promotion, please help me as well with your luck I'm Nomcebo Ndlela 29 years old from Piet Retief thanks.”

Grant Fredericks reacted:

“Amazing my brother, well done. Next, is a regional manager position.”

Ndaba Dube said:

“Well done and congrats. Keep pushing!!!”

Nopinky Spogter said:

“Wooowuu! Congratulations.”

Princess Neliwe Nkambule-Zwane reacted:

“Amazing congratulations.”

Thamy Dlamini added:

“Wow Congratulation's Kabelo.”

Anela Cengimbo said:

“Congratulations Kabelo.

Nomusa Mdletshe said:

“Great work!!!”

Rethabile Tangani said:

“Best of luck.”

Phumelele Precious Mtshweni added:

"Congratulations Kabelo.”

Richard Van Der Westhuizen added:

“Congratulations, well done.”

Khumbulani Macu said:

“Inspiring, congratulations.”

