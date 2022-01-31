A South African artist has gone online to share a snap of him with countless loaves of bread he donated to poor children

Michael Mhlanga is an artist, painter and storyteller from Mpumalanga who took it upon himself to help the hungry faces he sees everyday

Twitter users were blown away by his altruistic deed and flooded his timeline with sweet messages

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Michael Mhlanga has given back to the needy. Image: Michael Mhlanga/ Twitter

Source: Twitter

An artist from Mpumalanga has given back to his community by donating bread to needy school children and Mzansi has praised his good deed.

Michael Mhlanga took to Twitter to share a photo of himself in front of loaves of bread and Saffas have reacted positively. His post has gone viral with many Saffas lauding his act of kindness.

He captioned the post:

“Man of the match.”

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

South Africans had a lot to say about the post with many reacted enthusiastically.

@SepaloDavid said:

“Our own gift of the givers from ekasi.”

@SibabaleRonoti said:

“This guy deserves the best.”

@LehlohonoloPhi3 said:

“Priceless.”

@MeraliAyaz said:

“Real richness. God Bless him.”

@PineappleRaylow said:

“Where Do You Live?”

@Msesh1Kelo reacted:

“God Bless.”

@TrueFilwe said:

“Not all heroes wear capes.”

@briansangalaza said:

“This is a legend live long brother.”

@Hlogi821465104 reacted:

"Give this man a bells..."

Artist wows Mzansi with hyper realistic landscape painting: “Masterpiece”

In a previous article, Briefly News wrote about how Michael Mhlanga and how he has dazzled Mzansi with his skill. The painter created an incredibly unique landscape image, outlining an idyllic little pond in the form of the African continent.

The work of art was first shared by LinkedIn user Elphas Saizi, who could not help appreciating the talented artist. He captioned the post:

"Great artwork by Michael Mhlanga #southafrica," .

Saizi also shared a picture of Michael standing proudly next to his painting. The young man appears so very humble and unsuspecting, one might be surprised to learn the modest-looking guy created such a brilliant piece of art.

Source: Briefly News