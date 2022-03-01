A young and talented South African lady took to social media to share a captivating sing-along video

The songbird did a duet with online user @altokeymusic to the well-known hit song Hit the Road, Jack by Ray Charles

She sang with perfect poise and left Saffas mesmerised by the viral clip, which boasts over 1.2 million views

A social media user Kutlwano Shai (@kutlwanoshai) shared a sing along video which revealed her amazing voice.

Kutlwano Shai shared a sing-along video which revealed her amazing voice. Image: @kutlwanoshai/TikTok and @kutlwano.shai/Instagram

Source: UGC

The talented songstress can be seen singing along with another user, @altokeymusic, to the well-known hit song, Hit the Road, Jack by Ray Charles. She sang with absolute ease and poise.

The video has over 1.2 million views on TikTok. Her sweet voice was music to her online audience’s ears, who flocked in to share their lovely comments on the post:

Kamo said:

“For those who listened to her more than twice.”

siviwe. reacted:

“Yhu sisi.”

Alto Key | Indie Artist commented:

“Wow! Keep up the awesome singing.”

MandyZulu replied:

“Effortlessly.”

Lady Steezy shared:

“What’s it like to know how to sing?”

Shekeenah Williams reacted:

“Beautiful voice.”

Mr $erenity responded:

“Your voice is amazing yho!”

Zimvo Ngubo replied:

“Pls sing 'Old Town Road'..."

SamupertyOfficial wrote:

“So smooth.”

Source: Briefly News