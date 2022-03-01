A popular TikToker, Nelly Rivera (@nellymarieeee), took to social media to share a mesmerising belly dance video

She can be seen showing off her own unique version of the fire drill - “Stop, drop and roll”- in the clip

The talented dancer’s hip and torso movements left her online audience in awe as they commented with their admiration

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Popular TikToker Nelly Rivera (@nellymarieeee) had the cyber community mesmerised by her impressive belly dancing in a video she posted recently.

Nelly Rivera took to social media to share a mesmerising belly dance video. Image: @nellymarieeee/TikTok

Source: UGC

In the clip, she demonstrates her own rendition of how to “stop, drop and roll” should one find themselves in a heated situation. Nelly can be seen winding her waist with ease, imitating that of a snake’s slithery movements.

Belly dancing has origins in Egypt. It features movements of the hips and torso. It has evolved to take many different forms depending on the country and region, both in costume and dance style.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

The post has over 196.5K views on TikTok and peeps are in absolute awe of Nelly’s moves.

Steph reacted:

“Seeing you always helps.”

Y TU QUIEN ERES said:

“Get it friend.”

Stevie Mattis commented:

“I’m like mesmerised. That roll was immaculate!”

traceEffect shared:

“This by far is the best belly roll I've ever seen. #skills”

Zena love replied:

“Omg, you look like Selena.”

Nessa responded:

“My lower back said nope, go home and stay in bed.”

mr pool reacted:

“I am on fire... wait it's not working.”

Christina.Noel. shared:

“I swear you’re my favourite person on TT! Sooooo beautiful!”

Woman’s dancing while working out mesmerises Mzansi with smooth moves

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that South Africans know how to dance, that's one certain thing and a local lady proved just that. @mofumahadi_K shared a 37-second clip of her working out while shaking what her mama gave her.

The young lady, dressed in black workout gear, strapped into a machine danced her life away to Chicco, Mellow and Sleazy's Nkao Tempela. She starts off in an upright position before rhythmically moving back and down.

She makes her way up to the standing position and repeats as she moves her body like a worm. Her mesmerising hip movements and ability to keep herself in that position are quite shocking to most Saffas.

Source: Briefly News