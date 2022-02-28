Popular online user Chad Jones (@chadjones957) took to social media to share a dance video of himself and his parents

The talented trio can be seen doing an impressive routine to the hit song Konka by Zaba and Dlala Thukzin

Online users showed the Asian-South African family much love under the TikTok post, which has over 60.7K views

TikTok dance family, the Joneses, kept peeps entertained with their cool synchronised moves to a popular amapiano track.

Chad Jones took to TikTok to share an epic dance video of himself and his parents recently. Image: @chadjones957/TikTok

Chad Jones (@chadjones957) shared the entertaining clip on the video-focused social networking service recently, which features his mom and dad. The trio oozed attitude and rhythmic flair in their impressive routine to the hit song Konka by Zaba and Dlala Thukzin.

Check the video out below:

The viral video evidently blew peeps away as it had over 60.7k views at the time of publication. Local online users poured out their love and positive comments for the Asian-South African family:

Mishqa reacted:

“Love you guys.”

user1909952133 asked:

“How do you get your parents to dance with you?”

user7126166477893 responded:

"Straight fire."

Gee. U remarked:

“Awu skhokho sami.”

Nolumhayise replied:

“I’m going with the rents.”

letlotlo malebatso wrote:

“Yoh you can dance.”

Sad. Reacted:

“Yasss! You guys are sooo cuteee!!!”

love life her commented:

“Please teach me how to dance.”

cgemlambo131 said:

“Best parents I've ever seen. One in a million, they very supportive.”

