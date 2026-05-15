Snippets of content spotlighted Zimbabwean presidential advisor Paul Tungwarara's wealth at his son, Tino Tungwarara's, disposal

Videos showing up lavish lifestyles of officials from Zimbabwe often outrage, and a recent one was an in-depth look at Paul Tungwarraa's properties

The post of the Zimbabwean official's son in the lap of luxury reached South Africans, who shared their reactions amid reports of anti-foreigner sentiments in the country

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Zimbabwean presidential advisor's son, Tino Tungwarara, showed how well-off he is. Image: @mhofupulse

Source: TikTok

A TikTok post of the luxury lifestyle led by Paul Tungwarara's son surfaced on 13 May 2026. The video of opulent displays ultimately sparked discussions about corruption in African states. In the past, Paul Tungwarara's daughter also trended for showing their wealthy life despite coming from a country with a notorious economic background.

A video by @mhofupulse highlighted luxurious experiences that are easily available to Tino Tungwarara as the son of the presidential advisor. The clip captured the massive gap between Zimbabwe's poorest and the Zimbabwe elites who are typically linked to political power. In Paul Tungwarara's case, his wealth is credited to his work as an entrepreneur. His most notable work was the development of the first social media application, Talk and Pay, and the founder of Prevail International Group of Companies, registered in Dubai.

Paul became the Presidential Investment Advisor with the UAE in 2024, cementing his ties to the controversial ZANU-PF. Attention to Tino Tungwarara's display of hectares of land at his disposal in an undisclosed location was shrouded in the shadow of his father's position. Viewers engaged with the convenient alternative transport in the form of a helicopter, sneaker shopping and other luxuries through a critical lens. Watch the video below:

What happened to Zimbabwe?

Sanctions against Zimbabwe because of land reform turned attention to ZANU-PF as the country remained stuck. In addition, there were allegations of the ruling party having corrupt operations during elections that resulted in violence. Immigration to South Africa became a solution for many Zimbabweans who looked to make ends meet. The influx of foreigners sparked the rise of anti-immigrant sentiments. Read people's comments, some of which included South Africans:

Zimbabwe's ruling party is shrouded in corruption allegations. Image: Noah Denhe

Source: UGC

Lethabo commented:

"And Zimbabweans will blame sanctions lol."

Kgoši Mashilo 🇸🇦🇨🇬🇨🇩🇹🇿 remarked:

"This is education. It's a key to success."

Sharon Tinashe added:

"Life is lifing here😁"

BlackBoy said:

"They won’t see anything wrong about this."

Terry was upset:

"Our blood and sweat."

marshy_00 added:

"Nothing is new, we saw it with Chatunga and Robert Jnr."

Other Briefly News stories about Zimbabwe

A man posted a video of his experience visiting a health facility in Zimbabwe, and his video fascinated many viewers.

People could not help but be curious after a lady showed off her impromptu road trip all the way to Zimbabwe, and she only had good things to say.

A video of a Zimbabwean woman's candid reaction to visiting South Africa for the first time and seeing how much KFC costs personally to people.

Source: Briefly News