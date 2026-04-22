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“Didn’t Know This”: Doctor Left Surprised After Visiting Private Hospital in Zimbabwe
Family and Relationships

“Didn’t Know This”: Doctor Left Surprised After Visiting Private Hospital in Zimbabwe

by  Gloria Masia
3 min read
  • A doctor shared his experience after visiting a private hospital in Zimbabwe, saying the visit challenged some of his assumptions
  • He highlighted how understanding local culture plays a key role in how healthcare services are used and delivered
  • He was particularly surprised to learn that aesthetic procedures like lip fillers are popular among private patients

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A visit to a hospital usually comes with certain expectations, especially for someone in the medical field. But for one doctor, a recent trip to a private healthcare facility in Zimbabwe turned into an eye-opening experience. What he thought he knew about patient needs and priorities quickly shifted once he stepped inside.

Dr Malone spoke about his experience visiting a Zimbabwean hospital
The visual showed the doctor at the faculty of medicine and health sciences. Image: @malone_mk
Source: TikTok

A doctor recently took to social media to share his experience after visiting a private hospital in Zimbabwe, and according to him, it was not what he expected. He posted the video on 21 April 2026, explaining that working in healthcare requires more than just medical knowledge. It also requires an understanding of the people being served, their lifestyles, priorities and even their beauty standards. And that’s exactly where his surprise came in.

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While observing services offered at the facility, he realised that aesthetic procedures, particularly lip fillers, were more common than he had imagined. For him, this highlighted a broader point. Healthcare is not just about treating illness, it also reflects social trends, economic access and cultural preferences. The presence of cosmetic procedures in that space pointed to a growing demand for aesthetic services, even in places where people might assume basic healthcare is the primary focus. He wrote:

“Lip filler is a global beauty standard, but I never thought it’d be so popular amongst private patients in Zimbabwe,” he shared.

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Global beauty standards in Africa

User @malone_mk's experience sparked conversation online, with some viewers agreeing that beauty standards have become global, while others were surprised that such procedures are gaining traction in different parts of Africa.

Ultimately, his takeaway was simple but important: healthcare systems cannot exist in isolation. They evolve alongside the communities they serve, adapting not only to medical needs but also to social and cultural realities.

Dr Malone spoke on his first time experiencing a private hospital in Zimbabwe
The visual on the left showed Dr Malone at critical care hospital in Zimbabwe. Image: @malone_mk
Source: TikTok

Check out the TikTok video below:

Here’s what Mzansi said

Dane Pristine asked:

“I’m curious why they chose SA private hospitals, hey, because that appears to be a good quality standard.”

Hanani asked:

“I wonder how much it costs.”

Nlz wrote:

“Those who can afford.”

Mai Zuu said:

“That’s just odd. I think it’s a matter of FOMO because we have naturally full lips already. I’m shocked.”

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Leckyzet wrote:

“Hold on, why did this shock you? Not every Black person has thick lips. I found your video a bit offensive, especially coming from someone in London, where many Black people and celebrities have lip fillers. Why is it surprising that people in Africa want them too?”

3 Other Briefly News stories about Zimbabwe

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Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Gloria Masia avatar

Gloria Masia (Human interest editor) Gloria Masia is a Human Interest Writer at Briefly News. She holds a Diploma in Public Relations from UNISA and a Diploma in Journalism from Rosebank College. With over six years of experience, Gloria has worked in digital marketing, online TV production, and radio. Email:gloria.masia@briefly.co.za

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