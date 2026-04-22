Sithelo Shozi has spoken after pictures of her getting engaged to Zimbabwean boyfriend Kudzaishe James Magura circulated online

Taking to her official Instagram account, The Masked Singer SA judge shared a post with a brief caption

Fans and celebrities, including Boity, Amanda du Pont, Mpumi Mops, Zola Nombona, Lerato Nxumalo and Moshe Ndiki, commented on her post

Sithelo Shozi reacted after her engagement photos were leaked online. Image: _sithelo

Source: Instagram

South African reality TV star Sithelo Shozi has broken her silence after photos of her engagement to her Zimbabwean boyfriend were leaked online.

The Masked Singer SA judge recently topped social media trending charts following the arrest of Ekurhuleni City manager Kagiso Michael Lerutla.

While Sithelo Shozi has neither denied nor confirmed the rumours, her romantic life was back in the spotlight after photos of her engagement to her Zimbabwean boyfriend were widely shared online.

Sithelo Shozi ends speculation after leaked engagement photos

On Wednesday, 22 April 2026, Sithelo Shozi broke her silence on her engagement to her Zimbabwean boyfriend, Kudzaishe James Magura.

She essentially confirmed that the photos circulating on social media were neither AI-generated nor from a music video and that her beau had indeed gotten down on one knee in a boat on Lake Como, Italy, where they were celebrating her birthday.

Sithelo Shozi shared more photos from her engagement in Italy. The post was captioned:

“…and suddenly I'm left-handed 💍”

See the photos of Sithelo Shozi’s engagement below:

Fans cheer as Sithelo Shozi confirms engagement to Zimbabwean bae

In the comments, fans and celebrities such as Mpumi Mops, Zola Nombona, Lerato Nxumalo, Moshe Ndiki, Amanda du Pont, Boity and Lungile Thabethe congratulated Sithelo Shozi on her engagement.

Here are some of the comments:

kay.yarms said:

“Congratulations, beautiful ❤️ you’re gonna make the most stunning bride!”

manqoba_m shared:

“🤗Look at God! A big Congratulations, my love 🙌🥳 …. Friend, may God bless your union 👏 ❤️”

ceeyar_mabarbs gushed:

“The most beautiful black couple ever! So Lux! Congratulations, Gorge!!! 😘✨🎀”

boity commented:

“Congratulations, my babe 😍❤️ yes!”

amandadupont remarked:

“You deserve a happy ending ❤️wishing you a blessed union.”

Mzansi reacted after Sithelo Shozi spoke when photos of her engagement were leaked. Image: _sithelo

Source: Instagram

Cyan Boujee on exchanging men with Sithelo Shozi

In other news, social media recently unearthed a video of Cyan Boujee making explosive allegations against Sithelo Shozi following rumours that they had both dated Ekurhuleni City manager Kagiso Michael Lerutla.

In the video, Cyan claimed that they dated the same men at the same time. She said that she cheated on her boyfriend with Sithelo's boyfriend, while Sithelo cheated on her boyfriend with Cyan's.

"It's so crazy because when she went out to get her BBL was with her so-called boyfriend, and my boyfriend had paid for her BBL. So, it was a two-way thing, rea tshentsisana, utla ka mo na ke tla ka mo, (we were exchanging them, she was going this way and I the other way), so it was like a real confusion,” Cyan Boujee revealed.

Who has Sithelo Shozi dated?

Sithelo Shozi is known for keeping her romantic life under wraps.

Briefly News previously wrote a detailed profile of Sithelo Shozi, including the name of her first baby daddy.

The profile also detailed Sithelo Shozi's legal battles with her last publicly confirmed boyfriend, Andile Mpisane.

Source: Briefly News