On Monday, 20 April 2026, an old video of Cyan Boujee making explosive allegations against Sithelo Shozi was reshared on TikTok

Social media rumours have linked the two women and MaWhoo to Ekurhuleni city manager Kagiso Michael Lerutla, following his recent arrest

The clip sparked a flurry of reactions on social media, with users weighing in on Cyan Boujee's bombshell revelation

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Cyan Boujee's explosive claims about Sithelo Shozi reemerged amid a fresh scandal. Image: cyan.boujee24, _sithelo

Source: Instagram

An old video of Cyan Boujee spilling the tea on how she and Sithelo Shozi dated each other’s boyfriends at the same time is doing the rounds again following the arrest of Ekurhuleni City manager Kagiso Michael Lerutla.

After Lerutla’s arrest, social media rumours that Sithelo Shozi, Cyan Boujee and MaWhoo were romantically involved with the embattled Ekurhuleni City manager went viral.

While the trio has neither denied nor confirmed that they dated Kagiso Michael Lerutla, social media detectives resurfaced a video of Cyan Boujee in which she alleged that she and Sithelo Shozi dated the same men at the same time.

Cyan Boujee’s explosive claims about Sithelo Shozi resurface

On Monday, 20 April 2026, TikTok user southafricanupdates01 shared a snippet of Cyan Boujee speaking to Gogo Skotheni on The Venting Podcast. In the episode that premiered on Gogo Skotheni’s YouTube channel on 22 May 2023, Cyan Boujee explained why she labelled Sithelo Shozi a goldigger.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

“Like it was an entire love triangle. And maybe people might have a perspective that the reason why I'm saying she's a woman who demands money from men,” Cyan Boujee explained.

The social media influencer alleged that The Masked Singer SA judge dated her man. Cyan alleged that her then-boyfriend paid for Sithelo Shozi’s BBL surgery. At the same time, Cyan Boujee was cheating on her boyfriend with Sithelo Shozi’s man.

“So, the reason why I said that is actually based on my experience with her. It's so crazy because when she went out to get her BBL was with her so-called boyfriend, and my boyfriend had paid for her BBL. So, it was a two-way thing, rea tshentsisana, utla ka mo na ke tla ka mo, (we were exchanging them, she was going this way and I the other way), so it was like a real confusion.,” Cyan Boujee revealed.

In both Sithelo Shozi and her defence, Cyan Boujee claimed that they were unaware that they were cheating on their boyfriends with each other’s boyfriends.

“But we didn't know about that. I only found out later, then I'm like tjo, how so?” Cyan Boujee said.

Watch the video below:

SA reacts to old video of Cyan Boujee

The video gained traction on social media and sparked a flurry of reactions.

Here are some of the reactions:

@Porsh🏝️ asked:

“Who is the other guy?”

@BS cautioned:

“This posting everything sometimes is not good, money 💰 doesn't like noise 😔”

@owethusonke🍒🍯 recounted:

“Do y'all remember the conversation that was had when Cindy came to cook at her apartment😭✋🏽”

@Zanelle uMaKhumalo❤️ questioned:

“Aybo, who are these two men now, coz I’m confused. Kant, how many blessers are there?”

@Nancyy🦋 remarked:

“Social media doesn’t forget 🥺”

@mbili.b said:

“Someone once said that Sesi Cyan doesn’t lie, now I believe it 😅”

Mzansi reacted to old footage of Cyan Boujee revealing that she and Sithelo Shozi dated the same men at the same time. Image: cyan.boujee24, _sithelo

Source: Instagram

SIU urged to probe MaWhoo, Sithelo Shozi and Cyan Boujee

Meanwhile, Briefly News recently reported that Cyan Boujee, MaWhoo and Sithelo Shozi were reported to the Special Investigating Unit (SIU).

This came after Ekurhuleni City Manager Kagiso Michael Lerutla was nabbed at the OR Tambo International Airport.

Source: Briefly News