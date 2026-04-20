Influencer-turned-DJ Cyan Boujee reportedly deactivated both her Instagram and TikTok accounts, despite having a combined following of nearly 4 million

On Monday, 20 April 2026, X user ChrisExcel102 fuelled speculation by suggesting a connection between Cyan Boujee's disappearance from social media and the arrest of Ekurhuleni City Manager Kagiso Michael Lerutla

Social media users resurfaced previous comments made by MacG, while some used the situation as a teachable moment

Cyan Boujee was linked to an Ekurhuleni City official after his arrest. Image: cyan.boujee24/Instagram, BuzzLifenews/X

Source: UGC

Social media influencer Cyan Boujee has been accused of taking drastic measures following the arrest of a senior Ekurhuleni City official.

Cyan Boujee highly values her TikTok and Instagram platforms, where she commands a combined following of nearly 4 million people.

The influencer-turned-DJ previously had to rebuild her TikTok presence after her old account was permanently suspended when South Africans reported it over her links to the controversial Russia work-study programme.

Cyan Boujee’s social media disappearance raises eyebrows

On Monday, 20 April 2026, South Africans woke up to news that Instagram baddie, Cyan Boujee, had deactivated her Instagram and TikTok accounts. The news coincided with the recent arrest of Ekurhuleni City Manager Kagiso Michael Lerutla.

X (Twitter) user @ChrisExcel102 linked the two incidents in a post that was captioned:

“Mr Kagiso Lerutla is arrested, and Cyan Boujee deactivated 😭Kubi!”

See the post below:

In the comments, the social media user made allegations against The Masked Singer SA judge Sithelo Shozi. The post was captioned:

“Sithelo Shozi deleted pictures. I’m sure baddies hate Lord Mkhwanazi with everything in them 😭😭😭”

See the post below:

SA reacts after Cyan Boujee deactivates her social media accounts

The post gained traction and sparked a flurry of reactions. Netizens resurfaced MacG’s warning to Cyan Boujee after she supposedly bought a R10 million mansion.

Here are some of the comments:

@sebatamathibela remarked:

“What if these baddies work for the government? They extract intel using their advanced methods 🤧😭and share it with Lord Mkhwanazi.”

@Professor117496 advised:

“Gents, when you get money, stay away from these famous baddies and eat your money quietly. There are so many beautiful women in South Africa & most of the celebrities and famous baddies don’t even come close.”

@CassiusMJ094 said:

“Hebanna!! The link between these baddies and politicians is insane, but it makes sense, you cut off the source of income, you start seeing the effects all around, and some of these baddies will now find out they were not the main, they were part of a franchise 😅”

@boitymoreosele warned:

"You see this habit of posting everything on social media."

@uMaster_Sandz said:

“MacG was ahead! He said it, ‘Cyan had no business showing off that house’😭”

@AngieMoiloa asked:

“She deactivated even her TikTok account. What is happening, guys?”

SA reacted after Cyan Boujee deactivated her accounts. Image: cyan.boujee24

Source: Instagram

Cyan Boujee shares bank accounts are frozen

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that a video of Cyan Boujee revealing why her bank accounts got frozen did the rounds on social media.

Mzansi revisited her recent house splurge, following revelations that she allegedly bought it for R10 million.

Source: Briefly News