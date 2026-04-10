On Friday, 10 April 2026, Cyan Boujee shared a TikTok after MacG questioned her claim of buying a R10 million mansion

The TikTok consisted of an old clip of the social media influencer explaining her financial situation and earnings

During a Podcast and Chill episode that aired on Thursday, 9 April, MacG listed why he believed Cyan Boujee was lying about the R10 million mansion purchase

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Cyan Boujee reacted to MacG's comments about her R10 Million mansion. Image: cyan.boujee24, macgunleashed

Source: Instagram

Popular social media influencer-turned-DJ Cyan Boujee has seemingly responded to Podcast and Chill co-host MacGyver “MacG” Mukwevho after he reacted to news that she had bought a R10 million mansion.

Cyan Boujee topped social media trending charts when she announced that she had bought a mansion for a whopping R10 million.

On Friday, 10 April 2026, Cyan Boujee shared a TikTok on an account she created after her old one was suspended following backlash for promoting a controversial Russian work-study program. The post was captioned:

“Click click click! A bad B is back on YouTube 🤪”

In the video, Cyan Boujee seemingly addressed MacG’s claim that she couldn’t have bought the R10 million mansion because she doesn’t have a payslip. In the video, Cyan said:

“The best thing about my life is that I get paid every day and probably three, four times. I must enjoy these moments because in January, it’s gonna be slow. But I wanna get a house, guys. I feel like I deserve to buy myself a house.”

Watch the video below:

What did MacG say about Cyan Boujee's mansion?

During an episode of Podcast and Chill that premiered on MacG’s YouTube channel on Thursday, 9 April 2026, the former YFM radio host questioned how Cyan Boujee had bought a house without a payslip.

“No, man, she doesn't even have a pay slip. Come on now. You need a pay slip to show that this money is coming in,” MacG said.

He expressed doubt that Cyan Boujee had bought that house because she had not shared a vlog of herself buying the R10 million mansion.

“Cyan Boujee vlogs everything. Trust me. If she was buying a house, she would blog a house shopping thing,” MacG added.

MacG challenged Cyan Boujee to share a title deed if she actually bought the house.

“People must post the title deed, bro. It's simple,” he challenged.

MacG questioned Cyan Boujee's claim that she paid cash for a R10 million mansion. Image: cyan.boujee24, macgunleashed

Source: Instagram

He also advised Cyan on the advantages of keeping a low profile and not sharing everything on social media.

“Even if this guy bought the house, man, why are you posting about it? I don't get it, bro. Like, just live your life in secret. No one has to know. Just chow that money coz now she's going to fumble a bag, bro,” MacG advised.

Watch the video below:

Sizwe Dhlomo Defends MacG

Meanwhile, Briefly News recently reported that fans feared Sizwe Dhlomo might have said "too much" while defending his supposed friend MacG.

The broadcaster spoke out against claims that MacG was jealous of Cyan Boujee, sharing information about the podcaster's life and apparent wealth.

Source: Briefly News