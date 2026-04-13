American lifestyle influencer Ashlee Jenae's final Instagram post resurfaced after she was found dead while on vacation in Tanzania

Her final post was shared on Sunday, 5 April 2026, and consisted of several photos and a video accompanied by a celebratory caption

Social media reacted with tributes, while some shared similar incidents that happened in the past and suspicious details in the photos she shared

American influencer's final post before her mysterious death raised eyebrows. Image: ashleejenae

Source: Instagram

Peeps revisited the last post shared by a Miami-based lifestyle influencer who was found dead in Tanzania.

United States lifestyle influencer, Ashlee Jenae, had recently gotten engaged and was celebrating her 31st birthday on a luxury trip to the East African country.

As the internet tried to make sense of the death of the American lifestyle influencer, several peeps revisited Ashlee’s last Instagram post.

What was Ashlee Jenae's last Instagram post?

Ashlee Jenae last posted on her official Instagram account on Sunday, 5 April 2026, while celebrating her 31st birthday. The post was captioned:

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“Chapter 31 and I’m exactly where I need to be.”

Ashlee shared several photos at a safari lodge on the Serval Wildlife Resort in Tanzania. In the photos, Ashlee stood on a wooden deck beneath a thatched roof, reaching out to feed a giraffe that had leaned in from outside the structure.

On the deck floor, there was a carefully arranged decoration of red and white rose petals spelling out HBD ASHLEE (Happy Birthday Ashley).

See the photos and video below:

Peeps react to Ashlee Jenae's last post

Social media users flooded the comments with mixed reactions. While some pointed out a detail in one of the photos they found suspicious, others paid tribute to Ashlee Jenae and criticised her fiancé for his reaction to her death. Some recounted similar stories that have happened over the years.

Here are some of the comments:

chrismadisoncandles asked:

“What were those two men doing?”

stallionaireentceo said:

“I’m so heartbroken, sis. I really can’t believe it 😢💔🕊️ I keep checking your page hoping it’s not true, but I’m so glad I got to experience your friendship, kindness and spirit.”

jianabb111 alleged:

“Her fiancé has only been tweeting about crypto and stocks since her death. WEIRD AF. Rest in peace, beautiful girl, and y'all are stupid judging her and saying she deserves it. NO ONE DESERVES TO BE KILLED FOR TRYING TO LIVE LIFE.”

myame_nyc remarked:

“Still trying to process this 😢. You had the most beautiful heart, inside and out, and lived life to the fullest. You will be deeply missed 🤍🕊️🙏”

msghostface7 recounted:

“When I found out about this, it reminded me of the husband who took his wife to Africa on a safari excursion. Shot her twice to death. Had life insurance on his wife. Took both life insurance money and lived happily for years with his lover, who then became his wife. Until they started bragging about how they got away with it. It was even sent to the Supreme Court, and now the lover/wife is in prison, and so is the man. Those countries, like Africa, don’t have proper investigations. May her soul RIP and may she be with God's glory 🤍🕊️”

Peeps commented on Ashlee Jenae's final Instagram post before her mysterious death. Image: ashleejenae

Source: Instagram

US tourist dies on KwaZulu-Natal beach

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that a 69-year-old American tourist passed away on 10 April 2026 at Main Beach in St Lucia, KwaZulu-Natal.

The man was part of a group of American tourists swimming at the beach.

Source: Briefly News