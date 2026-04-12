On Saturday, 11 April 2026, Thato announced her split from her husband, Gash1, after three years of marriage

She immediately hopped into the comments section on X and set the record straight on what did not cause her divorce

Social media users offered support and speculated about possible causes behind the breakup

Thato confirmed what didn't cause her split from Gash1. Image: callherthato, _officialgash1

Source: Instagram

Former Big Brother Mzansi contestant Thato Immaculate Mthombeni has set the record straight, saying cheating was not the reason behind her split from her husband, Brendon “Gash1” Mthombeni.

The former Metro FM presenter left South Africans stunned when she announced their divorce, as the pair were one of the few Big Brother Mzansi couples who turned their in-house romance into a real-life relationship.

The popular couple, who met on Big Brother Mzansi season 3 and tied the knot in 2022, welcomed their only child in 2025, the same year they purchased their first home together.

Thato responds to rumours about Gash1 split

On Saturday, 11 April 2026, Thato took to her official X (Twitter) account and shared a statement announcing that she and Gash1 were getting a divorce after three years of marriage.

While she did not go into detail, she cited “incidents that happened the past few days that are irreconcilable by my standards and values” as the reason for the split.

Thato Immaculate’s statement left some South Africans speculating, with many assuming infidelity played a part.

Taking to the comments, Thato Immaculate clarified that cheating was not the reason that she and Gash1 were no longer together. The comment read:

“Just to clear things up, it was not infidelity.”

See the comment below:

SA reacts after Thato clears Gash1 of cheating

Social media users responded to Thato Immaculate’s comment by urging her not to protect Gash1 and expose him if he cheated. Several netizens wished her well and sent words of comfort as she navigates her divorce. Some speculated what could have caused her to consider divorce.

Here are some of the comments:

@Amo_B_Mtshweni advised:

“Girl, if he cheated, he did. Don't try to protect him, but rather protect other ladies from him cos he will also come up with his own side of the story. Sorry you're going through all this; I pray to God to give you strength and courage to raise that champ well. 🫂🫱🫲”

@katliiso remarked:

“It must have been something deeply physical. Sending strength to you, your baby, and everyone involved. I can only imagine how difficult it is to navigate something like this, especially in the public eye. Please take things one moment at a time. You will be okay 🤍”

@collen_sambo2 asked:

“What is it since you think you owe the public an explanation?”

@Sunflowerreal said:

“Aowa Thato, you came with the statement that left so many questions, please 🙏”

@darling_endie speculated:

“Domestic violence then. Coz what could be the irreconcilable ISH?”

@_nmnisi questioned:

“So, what is it? Did he hit you Thato? Talk. What is this big thing? Uphi kanti yena manje asho.”

Mzansi reacted after Thato addressed rumours behind her split from Gash1

Source: Instagram

Thato Immaculate confirms Metro FM exit

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Thato Immaculate announced her departure from Metro FM on Wednesday, 25 March 2026.

Her exit came amid a major reshuffle of Metro FM’s 2026 line-up, which included the addition of new faces.

Source: Briefly News