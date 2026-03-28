Thato Immaculate Mthombeni announced her departure from Metro FM on Wednesday, 25 March 2026

Her exit came amid a major reshuffle of Metro FM’s 2026 line-up, which included the addition of new faces

Fans reacted with support, while many asked about her next move after she hinted at a new career move

Thato Immaculate left Metro FM. Image: callherthato

Source: Instagram

Former Big Brother Mzansi contestant Thato Immaculate confirmed that she has left Metro FM. This comes as Metro FM spruced up its line-up with new faces and reshuffles.

On Wednesday, 25 March 2026, popular entertainment commentator Phil Mphela shared that Thato Immaculate Mthombeni had exited Metro FM after two years at the station. The post was captioned:

“RADIO: Thato Immaculate leaves Metro FM. After 2 years, former #BBMzansi housemate, Thato Immaculate Mthombeni, has left Metro FM. She was the co-host of Saturday Sunset with Naked DJ. Naked DJ will co-host The Breakaway (9 am to 12 pm) with Khutso Theledi and Somizi.”

See the post below:

Thato Immaculate confirms Metro FM exit

Taking to her X (Twitter) account, Thato Immaculate confirmed that she had left Metro FM. The Entangled actress expressed gratitude to everyone who helped her career grow during her stint at Metro FM. The reality TV star also hinted at a new career move. The post was captioned:

“Thank you @METROFMSA and @SABCPortal for a great 2 years on the MIGHTY METRO FM. Thank you to my awesome co-host @Naked_Dj and producer Bobsta, I’m forever grateful. To the Metro FM listeners, thank you for your support and love❤️ Here’s to new beginnings!”

See the post below:

The news that the former Big Brother Mzansi contestant is leaving the radio station comes at a time when SAMAs 2025 co-host Scoop Makhathini and rapper Moozlie were announced as two of the new faces joining the roster.

See the list of Metro FM’s 2026 programmes below:

SA reacts after Thato Immaculate exits Metro FM

In the comments underneath Thato Immaculate’s post bidding farewell to Metro FM, social media users expressed well-wishes. Others asked Thato to reveal her next career move, to which she kept people guessing.

Here are some of the comments:

@Khuselo_M said:

“Continue to soar maLove. You are doing so well. I’m proud of you and well done for being brilliant on Metro FM🙌🏾🔥🔥🔥”

@kweeen_sego shared:

“So proud of you, my dzoll, it's only UP from here. Wishing you all the best on your new endeavours 🥹🤍.”

@Koena_za asked:

“Where to now?”

@Lebogang2022 asked:

“New beginnings, how? Just tell us which radio station you're going to, in the same building by the way🙄🙄🙄”

@LungyMakasi questioned:

“Lesedi FM, perhaps, how good is your Sesotho?”

@ChristinahKhum1 shared:

“You have finally verified your account😊, and thank you for being yourself. Wishing you all the best in your future endeavours 🤗”

Mzansi reacted after Thato Immaculate left Metro FM. Image: callherthato

Source: Instagram

Thato Immaculate trends after nailing role on Magaeng

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Thato 'Immaculate' Mokoena stunned her fans following her debut on Magaeng, a series on Mzansi Magic.

The former Big Brother Mzansi contestant gained a fan base after her stint on the popular reality game show.

Source: Briefly News