On Sunday, 22 March 2026, Liema Pantsi won Big Brother Mzansi Season 6, earning R2 million

Days after her Big Brother Mzanzi Bazozwa win, the reality TV star had bagged tens of thousands of followers on one of her Instagram accounts

Hours after her win on Sunday, the musician and influencer's social media team penned a sweet message to her fans

Liema Pantsi bagged thousands of new social media followers after her 'BBMzansi' victory. Image: liyema_pantsi

Source: Instagram

South African musician and influencer Liema Pantsi not only gained R2 million in her personal account after winning Big Brother Mzansi Season 6, but also reached a personal milestone.

Liema Pantsi was announced as the winner of Big Brother Mzansi Bazozwa Edition on Sunday, 22 March 2026. The singer not only cashed millions, but her Instagram account also saw a major boost following her victory.

Liema Pantsi bags 46k new Instagram followers after BBMzansi win

The South African reports that before entering the Big Brother Mzansi Season 6 house, she had around 512,000 Instagram followers. That number had grown by 46,000 followers to 558,000 by the time of publishing.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Liema was a fan favourite on Big Brother Mzansi Season 4: S’ya Mosha, where she forwent a chance at the grand prize after choosing R250,000 and leaving the S’ya Mosha house on Day 57.

Her return in Season 6 as one of the four housemates given a second chance proved to be worth it.

Liema Pantsi pens sweet message after BBMzansi win

Hours after her victory, Liema Pantsi’s social media management team penned a heartfelt Instagram message to her fans. Liema’s team said her victory was God-engineered. Part of the post was captioned:

“This journey started on the 4th of January, and if we’re being honest, a lot of us didn’t know what to expect. But that scripture kept ringing in our hearts — ‘I know the thoughts I think towards you, thoughts of good and not of evil.’ Through it all, God used LLF to remind us that He wasn’t done with Liema. This second chance wasn’t by accident — it had a purpose.”

Read the full message by clicking the link.

In the comments, fans such as Somizi Mhlongo, who had co-signed her weeks before the finale, as well as other celebrities, flooded the comments with congratulatory messages.

Here are some of the comments:

somizi remarked:

“ARISE, OH GOD. 🌸”

chantel_selala said:

“Being kind doesn’t take away anything from you. Continue being kind, my love 🌸”

debbiekinkincollections shared:

“Congratulations, star girl. A born winner. Well deserved. Clean game you played.”

avuyilesifisotindleni joked:

"Even next year you will win another 2 million 😂congratulations babe❤️"

In a separate post, Liema's team thanked her fans for voting for the musician. The team posted a montage of videos of her fans celebrating her Big Brother Mzansi win. The post was captioned:

"A movement, a nationwide victory for all of us, straight from the house… to the streets. 🌸🌸🌸🌸This is what love, unity, and belief look like. Liema did it. WE did it.Thank you, LLF family and everyone for showing up & celebrating Liema Pantsi, what a journey it was 🔥"

Liema Pantsi penned a sweet message to her fans after winning 'BBMzansi'. Image: liyema_pantsi

Source: Instagram

Liema reveals plans for R2 million prize money

Meanwhile, Briefly News recently reported that Liema Pantsi discussed her plans for her prize money.

Pantsi made headlines on Sunday, 22 March 2026, when she won the Big Brother Mzansi season 6 reality show.

Source: Briefly News