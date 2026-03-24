A Pretoria woman stunned Mzansi after she walked into an iStore and paid cash for a brand-new iPhone 17 she had saved up in plastic bottles

Mbhoni started dropping money into 2-litre soft drink bottles back in February 2025 and kept going for just over thirteen solid months without stopping

Some followers were convinced the phone was actually an iPhone 16 because the two models look nearly identical from the outside to most people

A Pretoria woman had Mzansi cheering after pulling off something special for herself.

TikToker, Mbhoni taking out her savings to go and buy her favourite phone. Images: @mahlungs

Source: TikTok

Mbhoni, known on TikTok as @mahlungs, walked into the iStore at Kolonnade Shopping Centre in Montana Park on 22 March 2026. She bought a brand new iPhone 17 using cash she had saved inside 2-litre soft drink plastic bottles. She had been building that stash since 1 February 2025, which is just over thirteen months of consistent saving.

This was not a contract deal, and it was not a payment plan either. The base iPhone 17 starts at around R18,999 at iStore, South Africa’s only Apple Premium Partner. That is serious money to put together using nothing but discipline and a recycled cool drink bottle. Mbhoni did it without any financing, and Mzansi took notice in a big way.

The clip that had everyone in the comments

Mbhoni posted her TikTok video on 22 March 2026, and the response came pouring in almost immediately. People flooded her comments with congratulatory messages and excitement for her achievement. However, not everyone was fully convinced about which model she had purchased.

Some followers questioned whether the phone was an iPhone 17 or actually an iPhone 16 instead. The two models look almost identical from the outside, which gave the sceptics just enough room to weigh in. Mbhoni had walked out with her purchase regardless.

See the TikTok clip below:

Mzansi reacts to the ‘big girl’ purchase

Briefly News compiled some comments from the post below.

@Rinto commented:

“Knowing myself, I would have never bought it after saving so hard. 😭😂”

@N_Spammmzzz said:

“I only started saving today. 😭 I have started with R200.”

@lukhanyo wrote:

“This is my first time seeing a girl buying herself an iPhone. Keep it up. More big things are coming your way.🥺”

@Kamogelo.Pearls♡ said:

“Congratulations, stranger. 🥳❤️I would start saving too, but the problem is that I don’t have 2-litre bottle.”

@siwe.bubu commented:

I am proud of you, my darling. I also did what you did to buy my iPhone 11.”

@Nomasonty 🇿🇦 noted:

“Hey stranger, I got myself a 17 Pro Max this month. I am so proud of us.”

Mbhoni receiving her device after paying. Image: @mahlungs

Source: TikTok

More big purchases on Briefly News

An elderly KwaZulu-Natal man broke into a full celebration dance next to his brand new Isuzu X-Rider at the dealership.

A South African cashier working at Checkers recently had people talking after sharing a proud personal milestone online.

Content creator Makhi Thee Swappa Queen became the talk of the town after showing off a luxury pair of accessories she recently purchased.

Source: Briefly News