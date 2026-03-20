An elderly KwaZulu-Natal man broke into a full celebration dance next to his brand new Isuzu X-Rider at the dealership

The Isuzu X-Rider starts at R659 100 and is one of the most striking double-cabs currently available in South Africa

For South Africans, a brand new bakkie is never just a vehicle but a powerful symbol of hard work and personal achievement

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An elderly KwaZulu-Natal man let his whole body speak when he collected his brand-new Isuzu X-Rider. He danced right there on the floor at Isuzu Richards Bay, and Mzansi loved every second of it.

The old timer dancing next to his fresh ride. Images: @sfisonhleko

Source: TikTok

TikToker @sfisonhleko captured and posted the moment on 19 February 2026 for the country to see. The old timer is seen dancing next to his freshly purchased bakkie that costs well over R650 000. The post tagged Isuzu Richards Bay and Isuzu Motors South Africa, celebrating the man’s happiness along the way.

A bakkie is never just a bakkie

In South Africa, walking away from a dealership with double-cab keys is never just a purchase. It is the result of sacrifice, early mornings, late nights, and promises made to yourself. For many South Africans, owning a bakkie is proof that the hard work finally paid off.

South Africa has one of the highest bakkie ownership rates anywhere in the world today. A bakkie tells people around you that you are ready to carry the load now. And when you are older, and you finally get the one you worked for, words are never enough.

See the dance in the TikTok clip below

Mzansi felt every single step

Briefly News compiled some comments from the post below.

@spha commented:

“This joy would only come from people who buy cars in cash, not this thing of being stuck in debt for six years. 🤣”

@PAMOR-FOOZEH asked:

“Why are our fathers dancing the same?”

@SirJusticeSokela said:

“I love seeing grown gents being happy. 😊 The world is messed up, let our brothers be happy.”

@Mbali Mabaso noted:

“What a handsome 60-year-old young man. He is my type. 🥰”

@#MooiDame🇿🇦 wrote:

“Why am I smiling😃this hard? Congratulations to the man. I feel so happy for him. 😊”

@shezinhlanhla2 said:

“May this kind of happiness locate all present fathers in their kids' lives. 💃👌🤗”

An image of an Isuzu X-Rider bakkie. Image: Berno Venter

Source: Facebook

More articles about Mzansi buying cars

The Punisher walked into WeBuyCars and drove out with a Toyota for his wife after she changed her mind about the Mazda he had already bought her.

A South African cashier working at Checkers recently had people talking after sharing a proud personal milestone online.

An uncle's proud moment with his newly bought Toyota Tazz became a feel-good highlight online as Mzansi celebrated with him.

A young woman went viral after sharing the moment she became the proud owner of a Toyota Conquest.

In a moment that has melted hearts online, a woman took to her Instagram account to share a video in which she surprised her mom with a new car.

Source: Briefly News