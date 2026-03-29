Thandeka Tshabalala has been trending for all the wrong reasons on social media following her exit from Big Brother Mzansi

The reality TV personality has gone on a podcast tour to explain her experience on the show, and recently visited Podcast and Chill , where she unexpectedly lashed out at co-host Ghost Lady

Social media was stunned by her behaviour, with many believing that she was slowly sabotaging her budding career

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Thandeka Tshabalala lashed out at ‘Podcast and Chill’ co-host Ghost Lady. Images: odedanilo/ Twitter, thandeka_ttshabalala/ Instagram

Source: UGC

Uh-oh! Thandeka Tshabalala’s transition from the Big Brother Mzansi house to the real world has been anything but smooth, as the reality TV personality continues to trend for all the wrong reasons.

Following her exit from the show, the aspiring star has dominated social media trends, with her recent stop on Podcast and Chill on 26 March 2026 leaving a particularly bitter taste in viewers' mouths.

She was invited to share her experience on the show, from the rivalries and relationships to reaching the top two of the competition.

While she handled the hot seat with little to no trouble, displaying the confidence that many fans had come to love on the show, it was her sudden clash with co-host Ghost Lady that caught many viewers by surprise, and even MacG and Sol Phenduka were taken aback.

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This was after the podcaster confronted Thandeka about her alleged unruly behaviour on the show. Ghost Lady referred to allegations that the star was unsanitary, including claims that she put her wig in the shared oven.

She asked Thandeka whether she regretted her behaviour on the show or was proud of how she carried herself, to which Thandeka responded by clarifying that the wig was not technically inside the oven to begin with.

"There was never a wig in the oven. I would never put Cambodian, 5,000-pound hair in the oven; it would burn. It's a bio matter. It was our first week there, and we didn't have plugs. I had something to dry the hair. I'm from Europe, and I didn't have a South African plug."

Thandeka Tshabalala refused to apologise after lashing out at Ghost Lady. Image: EngineerYLPod

Source: Twitter

She went on to explain that as part of the competition, you're tasked to find solutions to various scenarios, and she placed the wig on the open oven door to help it dry up.

However, it appears she soon became defensive in her approach, turning what should have been a simple clarification into a tense and awkward confrontation.

"I don't argue with things that are not logical. Can you think sometimes?" said Thandeka.

Attempting to calm her down, Ghost Lady then asked Thandeka to explain in a "softer" manner without being overly defensive. However, the olive branch seemed to go unnoticed as Thandeka doubled down, retorting that she wasn't being defensive but was simply too "passionate" for people who weren't used to her.

"I'm saying something with diction, with passion, and I'm allowed to be passionate. This is not about being soft, I will do it Thandeka's way. How you receive it seems to be your problem because there's no harm intended; it's factual."

The self-proclaimed "Queen of Bazozwa" later argued that public approval was the least of her concerns.

"I don't need you to like me, I love myself."

This unapologetic stance has further divided fans; while some admire her unwavering self-confidence and main character energy, others view it as a missed opportunity for growth.

Watch Thandeka Tshabalala's interview below.

Social media reacts to Thandeka Tshabalala's interview

The online community weighed in on the budding TV star's interview and tense standoff with Ghost Lady, with some criticising her behaviour while others endorsed it.

bolybae123 said:

"The podcast destroyed a little bit of respect she has outside and her brand in general who will risk their business with her?"

Billyyoungt8en laughed:

"She's so straightforward, reminds me of my aunt. Thandeka is a no-nonsense kind of girl who's allergic to stupidity, clock it!"

Nardmoyo wrote:

"Very arrogant and a bitter loser."

lwandie_p defended Thandeka Tshabalala:

"There is nothing more annoying than someone who doesn't do research; a bit of research would have limited this. Thandeka is not arrogant, but met her on her level."

Thandeka Tshabalala fundraiser makes huge strides

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared a look at Thandeka Tshabalala's viral fundraiser.

Following her exit on Big Brother Mzansi, fans gathered to chip in to help her, and the campaign has made strides since its launch.

Source: Briefly News