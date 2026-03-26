American singer/ rapper Doja Cat finally met her family in South Africa during her first trip to the country

Footage from the musician's get-together with her relatives surfaced online, where they were all smiles and welcomed her with open arms

This, after Doja and her father, Dumisani Dlamini, dominated headlines with a very public and messy fallout just days before her concert

Despite tensions with her father, Dumisani Dlamini, Doja Cat was able to meet her relatives. Images: Taylor Hill/WireImage, official_dumisanidlamini/ Instagram, Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images

Source: UGC

Doja Cat's first trip to South Africa didn't end in vain after she finally met her father's side of the family.

In a moment that many local fans had been anticipating for years, the American musician reconnected with her roots before she took to the stage for the Global Citizen concert on 20 March 2026.

Footage from the reunion was shared by maphepha_ndaba on 25 March, showing Doja meeting and posing for photos with her relatives, from cousins to her half-siblings.

However, while the Dlamini clan welcomed her with open arms, the heartwarming reunion was overshadowed by a public and messy fallout with her famous father, actor Dumisani Dlamini.

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This, after the Sarafina! star accused Doja's security guards of kicking him out of her concert at Pretoria's SunBet Arena. Dlamini posted a series of emotional videos on social media, claiming he had purchased his own tickets to the sold-out show only to be barred from entry by his daughter’s management.

"I am going with all the security; they kicked me out of the place. They said, 'You are not allowed to come and see your daughter.' I've paid the money for tickets, no one offered me."

This public confrontation followed a trolling incident on social media, where Doja shared a video alleging she sent her father a link to an adult content site, claiming it was a link to the concert tickets. She said this was after he refused her invitation to the show.

Doja Cat finally met her relatives from her father, Dumisani Dlamini's side. Images: Catherine Powell/Getty Images for MTV, official_dumisanidlamini/ Instagram

Source: UGC

Despite being kicked out of the concert, Dlamini pleaded with the internet not to attack "his baby," maintaining that he loves her and acknowledged her success. He further emphasised that Doja was "fed evil" by her mother, Deborah Elizabeth Sawyer, whom the actor claims has intentionally kept him out of their daughter’s life for decades.

While her homecoming was a triumph that saw the star finally embrace her South African bloodline, it is clear that the shadow of her complicated relationship with her father is far from over.

See the footage of Doja Cat meeting her relatives below.

South Africa reacts to Doja Cat meeting her family

Supporters celebrated the long-awaited reunion in the comment section.

rushe_c said:

"I love this for her."

portiaversace_ posted:

"This is beautiful."

kaytastrophe showed love to Doja Cat:

"As someone in the same boat, I'm happy for her. I hope she is finally able to free her inner child and get the peace we all crave."

its_tivanimakamu was happy:

"Arg man, she wanted this family so bad. I love it for her."

Sizwe Dhlomo weighs in on video by Doja Cat's half-sister

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Sizwe Dhlomo's reaction to a video by Doja Cat's alleged half-sister.

This was after the young lady shared her experience with their father, Dumisani Dlamini, igniting a debate about their complicated family dynamics.

Source: Briefly News