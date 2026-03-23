Yanda Woods is trending for all the wrong reasons following the latest episode of her podcast

The content creator was slammed for oversharing her private bedroom details during the show, even calling her partner to confirm details that should remain between them

Online users said Yanda had gotten too comfortable giving fans details of her private life, labelling her behaviour as unnecessary

Yanda Woods shared details of her private moments with her partner. Images: yanda.woods

Source: Instagram

Social media content creator Yanda Woods is at the centre of a digital firestorm following controversial statements made on her podcast.

The latest episode of Spreading Humours, which aired on 22 March 2026, saw co-hosts Yanda and Zille welcome LaCabra of the Qwellers to navigate everything from DJ Speedsta's online feuds to personal relationships.

However, it was an unexpected segue into bedroom antics that truly took social media by storm, as Yanda did not hold back on the finer details of her love life.

After claiming she had never done the deed, Yanda was tasked with calling her boyfriend on speakerphone to confirm if they used protection behind closed doors - only for him to blow her cover with a blunt "No."

While the segment was intended as lighthearted banter, the internet was far from amused.

Known for her love of luxury and a casual and often unfiltered approach to everyday conversations, the influencer’s latest stunt has left many feeling she crossed a major line.

Critics were quick to flood the comment section, labelling the overshare as "inappropriate," particularly given her significant following of younger fans, and arguing that some private details are better left behind closed doors.

Watch Yanda Woods' video and the full interview below.

Social media slams Yanda Woods

The online community did not hold back on its criticism of Yanda Woods, calling her out for bringing her private life into the public eye for the sake of a viral moment. Others argued that her behaviour was inappropriate for her young viewers. Read some of the comments below.

mbonani_palesa slammed:

"Like, are you guys not scared of your parents? At my big age, I know my mom would be so displeased."

Kgothatsoxo posted:

"Mind you, their demographic is majority teenagers, now the kids are going to follow in her footsteps because they look up to her."

Burnerburnerac5 wrote:

"South African youth are so misled. How is this even entertainment?"

Social media roasted Yanda Woods for oversharing private details of her love life on her podcast. Image: yanda.woods

Source: Instagram

GUCCIAIRBAGZ said:

"My only conclusion is that she was brought up by a pack of wolves bc no one raised by human beings could sit on a national platform and do this to their family."

qhamadlula_ slammed Yanda Woods:

"What additional talks do you expect her to participate in, given that she has once stated that HIV can be transmitted by saliva?"

n_makhubele asked:

"Why is she telling us all this information?"

Yanda Woods' photo dump raises questions

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Yanda Woods' luxury photo dump.

The content creator showed off her pricey purchases and lavish lifestyle, leading many spectators to wonder what she does for a living.

Meanwhile, others wasted no time digging into her familial history and warned that flaunting her lifestyle would push her parents into the spotlight for the wrong reasons.

Source: Briefly News