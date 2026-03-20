A cancer survivor celebrated a milestone after persevering with her studies while in and out of the hospital to complete her course

The young woman shared her inspirational video on TikTok on 10 March 2026, showing herself during her hospital stays, and tackling her studies

Viewers flooded the comments section with nothing but praise for the creator, with others assuring her that God had bigger plans for her

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A woman from Gauteng who battled a chronic illness fought hard to complete her nursing career. Image: @busisiwenhlengethwa

Source: TikTok

A content creator who was diagnosed with cancer at the age of 23 had the online community in tears after showing the struggles she faced while pursuing her nursing career.

She shared the clip on her TikTok handle @busisiwenhlengethwa, where it nearly reached 500K views and hundreds of comments from viewers who celebrated the woman's achievement.

The video starts during the period when the creator was in the hospital for treatment. Even while not feeling well and in an oxygen mask, the determined student still made time for her books. The clip moved to show her channelling her energy into her books, determined to complete her course.

Finding a balance while battling cancer

The creator also showed a happier time when she started doing her nursing practicals. She was even happier when she wore her nurse's uniform, seeing the light at the end of the tunnel. The cherry on top was when a senior sister nurse during her third year gave her shoulder badges. In her caption, TikTok user @busisiwenhlengethwa noted that cancer may have delayed her dreams, but that it didn't delay her purpose.

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Watch the TikTok video below:

SA celebrates the woman's achievement

The clip went viral, reaching 495K views, 74K likes and over 1.2K comments from an online community that was touched by the creator's post. Many viewers were proud of her hard work, resilience and dedication and noted that she had them in tears. Some said she was the right person for the job, adding that her dream was not delayed but that it came at a perfect time. Others agreed that it was indeed the TikTok user's time and noted that she deserved everything good coming her way.

The creator's resilience and hard work became a motivation for many viewers. Image: @busisiwenhlengethwa

Source: TikTok

User @Sr M said:

"Woza (come), my love. This profession needs you😍."

User @Tshire_Pyt commented:

"Oh, mama, as a chronic patient who is always sick, how can I like this a million times? It’s really your turn ❤️."

User @Sipamla_Z shared:

"It can only be God, and no, it was never delayed. You went through a phase that helped shape the kind of nurse you are meant to be. A beautiful soul with compassion, kindness, care and much-needed empathy. Congratulations, mama ♥️🥂."

User @Snoza added:

"I’m so happy for you, stranger.❤️May you heal the world."

User @BeeKheswa commented:

"You inspire a lot of us out there noba asithethi mntaka Ma (even if we don't tell you mu sister)❣️."

User @chumisa_kwande said:

"Yeses! This one hits different. I'm happy for you, stranger🥹."

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Source: Briefly News