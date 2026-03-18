A local woman thought she had found a partner after giving mjolo a chance, only to realise that the man was also looking for 'princess treatment' in the relationship

She shared a screenshot of their conversation on TikTok, revealing the man's bold character while suggesting something to her

The post left viewers shocked by the man's audacity, while others thought maybe it was a test to see the kind of person the woman was

A woman gave mjolo a chance, but the man proved to be a chancer. Image: @maizuzu18

Source: TikTok

A Ndebele content creator was left in disbelief when a man she had started seeing texted asking for them to go on a date, but showed no interest in footing the bill.

The screenshot was shared on her TikTok account @maizuzu18 on 17 March 2026, where it reached over 100K views in just hours and nearly 600 comments from stunned viewers.

The man started by politely asking the creator if she would kindly take them on a date. Shocked by the request, she responded by asking him with which money, signalling that she had none for a date.

The man's date request

The man did not back down; he boldly told her to use the little that she has, noting that it was important to share the little you have and not wait till you have millions. Getting irritated by the request, she asked why he didn't do that with the little that he had instead of asking her. He came back explaining that he could, but wanted her to do it, which TikTok user @maizuzu18 refused to do.

See the TikTok slides below:

SA reacts to the woman's screenshot

The post went viral, gaining massive views and comments from hundreds of social media users who were shocked to see the woman's screenshot. Many viewers called the man brave and noted they had never encountered such a request from partners. Some advised the content creator to block the man. They argued that it was low of him to initiate a date and ask her to pay for it. One viewer noted that the man had edited his first sentence, which asked to be taken on a date, and wondered what he had originally said.

The woman was praised by many viewers for not agreeing to pay for the date. Image: @maizuzu18

Source: TikTok

User @Tshireletso said:

"What a trauma😭."

User @Nqobile98 commented:

"Yoh! uyakugezela mos lona (this one is messing with you) 😫. Block him with immediate effect."

User @ Nonto-Mavundla added:

"Good girl ❤️! I take myself to dates and eat what I want with my money, even if I were to make a high-end solo reservation, I'm good."

User @its.simiiiiii commented:

"Ngabe ngithi ayikho into enje manje nansi (I would have sworn there's nothing like this, but I'm looking at it)😭."

User @Khanyisa__ shared:

"The audacity, ntla, yeses 😳."

User @LeratoJoy added:

"That first edited text tells me that he tried correcting his own request 🤭."

User @nos_makambali said:

"I think the world is coming to an end 😫."

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Source: Briefly News