A content creator who has been vocal about Petrus and Melany Viljoen's arrest shared a confirmation of Peet's Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention location

The post shared on TikTok showed the woman searching for the information using his full name, surname and country of birth

Social media users were amused and admitted that they loved the woman's pettiness, with others showing a strong interest in the couple's case

A woman showed others how easy it was to search for ICE detainees online. Image: @lindiforchange

Source: TikTok

A local woman went to the US ICE website to confirm the arrest of the South African lawyer Peet on alleged charges of fraud, sparking chatter.

The clip was shared on TikTok by @lindiforchange on 16 March 2026, where it gained traction, amassing thousands of views and comments from viewers who admitted to having an interest in the couple's case.

Sitting in front of her laptop, the creator said she wanted to check where Peet was currently detained by ICE while going into the Online Detainee Locator System online. Using his full name, Petrus, his surname and his country of origin, she was able to search for the information.

Peet Viljoen is detained in ICE custody

The search showed that Peet was indeed in ICE custody. TikTok user @lindiforchange also pointed out that he was held in Florida's South Side South while showing the rest of the information. She finished her search with a humorous question, asking what Mzansi's return policy was for people who have to come back after speaking badly about the country.

SA loves the creator's pettiness

The clip gained massive views and comments from entertained viewers, flooding the creator's feed. Many viewers felt no sympathy for the married couple. They discussed how the duo was spreading the narrative that there was genocide in South Africa when they were living lavish lives in safe and secure estates. Some said they were now vested in the case and were following every update about the couple, while thanking the creator for the ' hot tea.' One viewer was keen to know if the duo would serve time in the US if found guilty or if they would just be deported back to South Africa.

Social media users were entertained by the creator's humorous delivery. Image: Ketut Subayinto

Source: UGC

User @appleuser74557234 commented:

"I love how I went to search without finishing the video 😂. Lindy, my Lindy, I’m so influenced 😂."

User @tarryn83 added:

"All media statements must be confirmed nowadays. Thank you, Lindi."

User @Matome Gul

"Lol, South Africans have no peace. When did you get there? Girl, you are dangerous. I love the energy 🥰."

User @BlacDiamond said:

"Oh, Lindi 😩. Serving cappuccino laced with amarula on this glorious day 🥰."

User @lazolabakaco asked:

"Will they do time in prison and be deported when they have served, or will they just be deported?"

User @Kwena Mathatho

"Never insult South Africans, now she is our PI, and I’m invested in this case."

User @Xolani Ncala

"They were in America claiming that there's white genocide in South Africa while they were in Gucci shoes and bags. Karma is real😂."

3 Briefly News articles about Peet and Mel Viljoen

Human rights activist Pieter Kriel’s old clip about reality TV stars Melany Viljoen and her husband Peet's real reasons for leaving the country resurfaced amid their arrest in the US.

A content creator read a report which detailed how Mel and Peet Viljoen allegedly ran a ticket-scanning scam in the US from August 2025 to March 2026.

A local woman's shocked and humorous reaction to seeing the Viljoens' mug shots after their arrest left social media users in stitches.

Source: Briefly News