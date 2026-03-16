A young woman showcased her gorgeous one-room home, revealing a modern apartment that would look right at home in an affluent suburb

In the video posted on Facebook on 15 March 2026, the creator showed the outside before moving inside the luxury apartment

Social media users were impressed with the house, with many asking for a plug on where they could buy the container homes

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A hard-working woman's home earned her much respect among many viewers online. Image: Nthabiseng Betty Maluleka

Source: Facebook

A savvy woman flaunted her container home while celebrating having her own space at the back of her home.

The clip was shared on Facebook by Nthabiseng Betty Maluleka, where it garnered massive views, likes and comments from an online community that loved the home.

The woman walked from the outside area, showing her stunning charcoal home fitted with an aluminium sliding door. When she got into the house, it all became clear why she was so happy with her hard work. The inside was nothing short of amazing, built to perfection with white painted walls and a ceiling.

The gorgeous one-room home

She showed off the living room area of the open-plan apartment, boasting an L- shaped couch and a large TV. Behind the couch sat a neatly decorated bed with white built-in cupboards installed and a large fan for cooling off during hot days. The creator, Facebook user Nthabiseng Betty Maluleka, noted in the comments section that it would cost between R40 K and R70K to build the home.

Watch the Facebook reel below:

SA loves the woman's home

The post gained massive traction, reaching 755K views and hundreds of comments from social media users who were inspired by the home. Many viewers were open to the idea of getting container homes and asked her for details. Some said they were budgeting to get themselves their own. One user said it was worthy of being in the affluent suburb of Sandton.

The woman celebrated her hard work, noting that it was her turn to be happy. Image: Nthabiseng Betty Maluleka

Source: Facebook

User @Ndo Manyiwa

"I don't care how many weeks, months and years it takes. When it's my turn, I'm definitely coming back for this sound and caption, or now, I will keep clapping for abanye bafazi (other women)!"

User @Uthando Olunameva

"Neat and clean, mfazi, please plug us. I'd like to have this in my village home."

User @Julia Menze

"This is beautiful, mfazi. Bangayivali (they mustn't close), please, I am still budgeting my turn loading."

User @Avril Nashreen Louw

"Please come decorate my house for me😔❤️. This is beautiful. It looks so comfortable and clean."

User @Destiny Shingange

"@Rodney MathyeRodney Mathye, we can also create our beautiful home with the little we have😊."

User @Tshifhiwa Nemas

"Your little Sandton wena girl, this is beautiful and neat, you sleep and dream lotto numbers here so peacefully. Congratulations, girl🫶."

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An Afrikaner couple who are renovating their newly purchased home shared their progress on day 15 of work, promising to document and share every step of the way.

A young woman shared a video of her maternal grandmother's house, which she turned into a gorgeous home after renovations.

Source: Briefly News