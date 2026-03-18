A woman reveals she bought a 100-year-old house abroad for just one euro, leaving many shocked at how something like that is even possible

As she shows the condition of the home, it becomes clear that the low price comes with its own challenges and big plans

Her vision for the space shifts the conversation, with viewers debating whether the risk could actually turn into something rewarding

Buying property is already a big step, but doing it in a country you’ve never even visited is a different level of bold. One woman’s unexpected decision has people questioning whether it’s risky or actually genius. The price alone sounds unreal, but there’s more to the story than just the number. As she shows what she got, the reality slowly sinks in. And suddenly, it doesn’t seem so crazy after all.

The picture on the left showed a woman posing for the camera in her living room. Image: @c.daddi

Source: TikTok

Sometimes people make decisions that sound completely wild at first, until you realise they might actually be onto something big. On 9 March 2026, content creator @c.daddi shared a video from Italy showing how she bought a 100+ year-old house for just €1, despite never having visited the country before. As an African woman taking such a bold step, she explained that the home had been passed down through generations and, although it looked old and worn, she saw potential in it.

She walked viewers through the space, pointing out its aged structure and charm. She made it clear that while the house needed serious work, it was not beyond saving. In fact, she seemed excited about the process of restoring it and turning it into something completely different. She also addressed one of the first questions people tend to ask about old homes like this, joking that the house was not haunted. Instead, she focused on her vision, which included transforming part of the property into a spa and even adding an art gallery upstairs.

Bold move turned into unexpected opportunity

Content creator @c.daddi also spoke about the balcony of her new house, though already falling apart. Overlooking scenic views of Sicily, the idea of why she took the leap in the first place made sense. For many viewers, that alone made the decision feel a lot less crazy and a lot more intentional.

The internet reacted with a mix of shock, curiosity, and admiration. Some people questioned the costs of renovations, while others were inspired by her courage to take risks in a completely unfamiliar place.

The screenshot on the left showed her revealing she bought a house for 1 euro. Image: @c.daddi

Source: TikTok

Check out the TikTok video below:

Here’s what the internet said

Qui wrote:

“This is the program they have for people who want to restore this small city in Italy. You get a home for $1. The only catch is you have to fix it up. 🥰”

BB wrote:

“Wait, Netflix has a movie about this. I didn’t know it was real lol.”

Shanii wrote:

“A $250K full renovation is still cheaper than buying a house in the US.”

Aturnquest wrote:

“Even if it took years to rebuild, it would be worth it for $1. That would be a great retirement place.”

Krystle – Detroit Food + Travel asked:

“Can you talk about the process? I’ve been interested in buying property in Italy for a while.”

Sharon Mukhavari wrote:

“I’m looking forward to moving to Europe, and I would definitely do this when the time comes. I don’t mind renovating until I get the final look. Go girl. 💗”

Chloe Davenport wrote:

“It may be cheap, but you still need money to fix it up and have funds in your bank. I can’t wait to see the process.”

Angie wrote:

“€1 for the house and at least €1.5 million for reconstruction if you don’t run into problems with water or electricity.”

Toy wrote:

“Where in Sicily? I purchased in Mussomeli through the premium home route rather than the €1 option.”

Tentenken wrote:

“Ouuuu, I just know you’re about to do something big.”

Martin wrote:

“Nice. You could turn it into a BnB and make some money too.”

3 Other Briefly News stories related to buying property

A young woman from Kanana shared a video of herself building property from scratch, with no financial help or family backing behind her.

A woman posted a TikTok video celebrating her big girl purchase as she is now a new property owner, inspiring young netizens.

Wealthy foreign buyers are driving Cape Town’s luxury property market, spending around R2.8 billion on homes along the Atlantic Seaboard over the past year.

Source: Briefly News