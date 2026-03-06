A woman posted a TikTok video celebrating her big girl purchase

The lady used a viral trend to let people know that she made a life-changing decision

The woman inspired people after she revealed that one of her major life goals was accomplished

A woman posted an inspiring TikTok video about becoming a property owner. The lady opened up about making strides that secured her own future.

A woman made a big purchase. Image: @kamagwaza40 / TikTok / AS Photography / Pexels

Source: UGC

The video the woman posted on 2 March 2026 impressed other young ladies on TikTok. The woman took part in a trend of people showing off their big and meaningful purchases that they've made.

In a post on TikTok, a woman @kamagwaza40 posted a screenshot of a home that was on sale for R600 000. The lady announced that she was in a position to make the purchase and secured the home. She posted a photo of herself holding the keys to her new home and smiling from ear to ear. Watch the video of the woman below:

South Africa admire young homeowner

Many people were raving about the lady, saying she was inspiring. Online users were impressed by her major announcement. The financial steps to take before purchasing a home require preparation. Briefly News reported that the average home in South Africa costs R1.6 million. To afford the cost of a new home comfortably, it is advised to secure a monthly income that keeps the monthly bond repayment within 30% of a salary. Investec highlights the importance of taking stock of one's finances with a detailed financial analysis to determine how much one can truly afford. Experts also recommend doing research to find out what their bank is offering at the best rate for the bond. Saving a big deposit to put down for a new home also helps to get the bend bond deal possible. Read the comments of people admiring the woman's home purchase below:

People celebrated a home purchase. Image: Thirdman / Pexels

Source: UGC

KP-DUMA applauded the woman on her big purchase:

"Congratulations, my baby, I'm so proud of you 🥰"

Nokuthula Mbhele applauded the woman's big step in adulthood:

"Congratulations Nqo 💕🥳 to making a house a home💕"

Goddess_Zee cheered for the new property owner:

"Congratulations mama💖💖 such an amazing accomplishment. "

Wiseman _ Juma 🦅 applauded the kid:

"Congrats. I am proud of you, keep soaring higher. 🦅😊"

intokozotima gushed over the woman's accomplishment:

"Hawemah 🥰🥰 Congratulations 🎊 Waze wayindoda Ntombazane."

Saneh 🌸kaMahlase🌸 gushed over the student:

"I love it when girls are winning🥰 congratulations stranger!"

NicholasC90 cheered for the woman who took a big step:

"I thought this was about shoes, phones and small stuff."

