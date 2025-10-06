“A Whole MANSION!”: Couple Builds Their Own Umtata Dream Home
- A local couple turned a piece of land into their dream mansion through hard work and dedication, creating a place to call home and a symbol of their perseverance
- Their achievement has sparked admiration and inspiration in their community, with heartfelt congratulations pouring in from friends and family who celebrate their success
- Building a home in South Africa in 2025 is a big financial commitment, with construction costs ranging from R6,500 to over R20,000 per square meter, depending on location and design
A makeup artist uploaded the viral Facebook video from Umtata on 02 October 2025.
Building a home is a dream for many, but for this couple, it's a testament to hard work, faith, and perseverance. With tears of joy, they reflect on how they turned a piece of land into a stunning mansion, a place they now proudly call home. The video was captioned:
"I still cannot believe we managed to pull this off! A whole MANSION😂"
These words show the overwhelming emotion of a journey that has not only been a personal victory but also a shared triumph with their loved ones and the community. It’s been a journey marked by sweat, sacrifices, and countless hours of dedication.
DON'T MISS IT: Stay Away From Fake News With Our Short, Free Fact-Checking Course. Join And Get Certified!
More than just construction
This project, described as the biggest of their lives by @Zintle Luzipo Xayiya, wasn't just about laying bricks and mortar; it was about creating a safe space, a haven for memories. From the very beginning, the couple took on every stage of the process with determination and heart. The land, once just a piece of empty earth, has now transformed into a symbol of their dreams coming true.
Building a home is hard work
The support from loved ones shows a collective pride in the couple's success. People in the comments sent their heartfelt wishes and praised them for persevering through tough times. Their story is a reminder that dreams, no matter how big or small, are worth pursuing.
Snenhlanhla Nhlayiso wrote:
"Wow, congratulations, this is beautiful. My wish is to build one for my mama. May the almighty God bless me with a permanent job, Amen."
Snenhlanhla Nhlayiso said:
Wow, congratulations, this is beautiful. My wish is to build one for my mama. May the almighty God bless me with a permanent job, Amen.
Muziwokuthula Sinukela wrote:
"Wow, this is amazing! 🔥 I'm beyond happy for you! Your perseverance and determination are truly inspiring. Can't wait to see more updates!"
Vuyiswa Matshine commented:
"Congratulations, yhoo, this is beautiful 🫢🫢❤️❤️"
Sinethemba Azabukwe Dyasi stated:
"Congratulations on building your dream home. This is a huge milestone! 🎉"
Phumza Shana Mdzanga Makoma commented:
"Wow wow congratulations this is huge and beautiful 🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽❤️"
Sibongile Sbosh Tonisi wrote:
"Owh Zee ntombi Congratulations sisi...This is so big and beautiful."
Balelihle Shasha said:
"When the time is right I the lord will make it happen."
Watch the Facebook video below:
3 Other Briefly News Housing stories
- A local content creator showed off her bathroom makeover by sharing before-and-after photos, and her journey emphasised the value of selecting timeless pieces and collaborating with professionals.
- A content creator's TikTok went viral as she proudly showcased the house she built for her mother, which sparked widespread admiration and support from followers.
- A couple in Cederberg created their own sustainable way of life, relying on portable power stations on their homestead and living off the grid.
ATTENTION: Help Us Grow and Get Rewarded! Share Your Thoughts About Briefly News and Unlock A Copywriting Course In A Giveaway.
Source: Briefly News
Divani Coopoosamy (Editor) Divani Coopoosamy is a human interest reporter at Briefly News (joined September 2025). She graduated from Durban University of Technology in 2021. She obtained her Advanced Diploma in Journalism in 2023 at Cape Peninsula. She is currently completing her Honours in Media Studies and Communication. Divani is a journalist with three years of experience in news reporting, feature writing and digital media. She worked at Durban Youth Radio until June 2022 before joining Newskoop. Contact her at divani.coopoosamy@briefly.co.za