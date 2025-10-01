A local content creator did the most with her bathroom makeover, sharing before-and-after snaps of the process and the remarkable difference

The TikToker’s journey emphasises the importance of choosing timeless pieces and working with professionals, and she clearly made the right decisions

She shared the relaxing and stylish bathroom vibes after upgrading the outdated space, and even people who don't own homes are inspired by the result

If you thought your bathroom was adequate for your needs, you may change your mind after seeing this lady's classy bathroom renovation. She took the facilities from drab to fab, sharing the evolution and her advice on TikTok, and the video is trending for all the right reasons.

A TikToker named Nonkululeko showed the before and after of the revamped bathroom. Image: @nonkululekogwala /TikTok

Source: TikTok

The TikTok shows how she succeeded with the bathroom centrepiece, which is a stunning freestanding tub, surrounded by a minimalistic look of white tiles and a brown cabinet. Every detail, from the lighting to the sliding doors, makes it clear that her bedroom makeover will inspire many.

Bathroom renovations

Nonkululeko wanted her bathroom to feel calm and modern. She chose neutral colours and clean lines to create a peaceful space that also feels luxurious. She researched materials at CTM, Bathroom Bizarre and Tile Africa. She captioned her post:

"Stunning Interior Home Inspiration for Your Makeover. Explore creative ideas for your home transformation, featuring inspiring bathroom designs. Use our interior design tips to transform your space!"

The bathroom is nearly finished, with only a few final touches remaining. The TikTok video posted by @nonkululekogwala shows that a bathroom makeover is not just about updating a space; it's about creating a personal retreat. Her transformation serves as a reminder that with a clear vision, good design choices and a bit of patience, any room in your home can become something extraordinary. Whether you are tackling a major renovation or just looking to refresh your space, her journey offers valuable inspiration.

Tips for a functional and beautiful bathroom

There are various steps involved in remodelling a bathroom. As reported by Joan Bissdorf, you need to decide if you'll change your layout and know how you want it to look, neutral or bright, relaxing or energising. You also need to picture your bathroom with its bare bones and no tiles or taps. Then you should pick your tiles, taps and extra fixtures.

Tile the walls and paint last to avoid having to repaint. Lastly, add your fixtures, all your beautiful lights and taps, and sit back and look at your new bathroom.

The TikToker shared the update that her bathroom renovation is almost done. Image: @nonkululekogwala /TikTok.

Source: TikTok

If you're planning your own home makeover, remember that the key to success is finding elements that reflect your style while making sure the space remains functional. Small changes like a new tub or sleek fixtures can make a huge difference in how your bathroom or any room feels.

Tirana Sithole stated:

"Totally stunning 👌🏽"

MoNa Nthabiseng Madi wrote

"The tub 🛁 🥺"

Yvette Almeida asked:

"🥰Bath dimensions pls 🙏"

MT commented:

"Clean, very clean."

Felix Mlangeni said:

"Nice, mama."

tshidi wrote:

"Beautiful 🥰🥰🥰, you gave me an idea. thank you."

Silindokuhle asked:

"Can I come live with you? 😫😍"

Tumi❤Mcd-082 commented:

"Is the basin cabinet black and brown? This is so beautiful"

Watch the TikTok video below:

