A South African homeowner has shared her DIY kitchen renovation journey on social media, showcasing her transformation of the space on a budget

The homeowner took on much of the renovation work herself, including removing old tiles and installing a new tap, to manage costs and achieve a modern and stylish look

The final result has impressed online users, who have praised her determination, creativity, and resourcefulness in delivering a beautiful kitchen renovation within a relatively modest budget

A South African homeowner has wowed social media users after showcasing her newly renovated kitchen, which she managed to transform largely through do-it-yourself efforts.

A homeowner's kitchen transformation has impressed South Africans online. Image: @myharmonichome

Source: TikTok

What started as a modest R20,000 budget eventually grew to R35,000, but the end result has left many impressed.

Taking to her social media account under the handle @myharmonichome, she took her viewers through her renovation journey, revealing how she carefully managed costs by taking on much of the work herself. She removed the old tiles, did the silicone work around the kitchen, and even installed a new tap. The only professional assistance she hired was for replacing the cupboards.

@myharmonichome's home transformation was striking. The outdated brown cupboards were replaced with sleek grey ones, complemented by matching grey tiles that gave the space a modern and stylish look. To complete the refreshed aesthetic, she decorated the countertop with a vase of pink roses, adding a homely and welcoming touch.

The homeowner explained that she opted not to hire a project manager, citing the high cost of management fees.

"I knew it would be expensive, so I just did most of the things myself," she shared.

While the TikTok user @myharmonichome admitted that the renovations exceeded her original R20k budget, she expressed satisfaction with the final result, saying the R35k was worth it and that she hoped her new tenants would love it.

The neat, modern finish of the kitchen that was shared on 28 September 2025 on TikTok, coupled with her DIY spirit, has inspired others in Mzansi to consider taking on more home improvement projects themselves, proving that with patience and resourcefulness, even unexpected overspending can lead to beautiful results.

A woman shared her kitchen renovation journey, transforming the space on a R35k budget. Image: @myharmonichome

Source: TikTok

SA is in awe of the kitchen renovation

Viewers praised her determination, creativity, and hands-on approach, with many commenting that her efforts showed that quality renovations don’t always require massive budgets or professional teams.

Palesa | Life Coach said:

"Its beautiful."

Noctoola added:

"I love owners who invest in their rental properties and not just do rentals! Thank you for valuing your clients."

Nonto wrote:

"I love landlords that understand that if they're gonna ask for 2025 rent prices, the apartment aesthetics need to match - Best nana, best!"

Kamva expressed:

"Please ensure your property, especially now to now that you've switched to gas. Tenants can be negligent. New tenant is gonna looove it."

Accordingtolee commented:

"Please plug us with the affordable countertops people."

Watch the video below:

