A kindhearted policewoman, SP Princess Nkeiruka Nwode, has turned around a poor widow's life in the space of 3 weeks

The beautiful cop built a fine bungalow for the widow who had taken abode in a mud house previously

The police officer is famed for her humanitarian gestures to people in different states in Nigeria and is said to have gifted a youngster R39k to commence his photography business

Thanks to a good-hearted cop, a poor widow in Ezza North LGA of Ebonyi State wouldn't have to live the rest of her life in a mud house.

A Nigerian Superintendent of Police, Princess Nkeiruka Nwode, built the widow a beautiful bungalow in just three weeks.

It took 3 weeks to complete the fine house Photo Credit: Prince Ozed

Source: Facebook

Prince Ozed, who shared the wonderful development in a Facebook post on November 8, 2021, said the building project for the widow was kick-started on the 10th of October 2021.

According to him, the cop took interest in the poor widow's situation after an appeal post he made on Facebook and has come clean on her promise to build the woman a house.

While sharing photos of the completed house, he appreciated the policewoman for her kind gesture and revealed it has been handed over to the widow.

The policewoman had wanted the house to be completed in 2 weeks

Speaking with Briefly News' sister site's journalist, Victor Duru, Prince Ozed (whose real name is Odeta Prince Ozoemena) said the officer actually wanted the building project to be completed in two weeks but his traditional marriage stalled proceedings and this made it three weeks before completion.

While speaking to Legit.ng, the leading news publisher in Nigeria, Prince, who was saddled with overseeing the project which cost close to N2million, said SP Nkeiruka entrusted it to her because she believed in him.

"...funny enough, I'm not related to her or her friend but she entrusted the money in me and believed that I can handle it.

"She just saw a post I made about the widow and she picked interest... She is just my Facebook friend. But I have met with her once."

He said the SP has always loved helping people

While showering encomiums on the kindhearted policewoman, Prince revealed that it is actually not the first time she'd be putting a smile on someone's face.

The fashion designer added that she derives joy in doing good.

Prince disclosed that though people have betrayed her in the past when she entrusted them to oversee some kind gestures due to her busy schedule, it hasn't in any way discouraged the SP.

He said:

"That's just her kind of person. This is just one among many things she has been doing. Same month (October 2021) she gifted a youth 1million naira to start up his photography.

"It's just too numerous to mention. I'll just say she derives joy in giving especially."

Nigerians praise the policewoman

Onwaeze Cynthia said:

"God of the widow will richly bless and reward you ma Amen."

Ilo Chisom Sylvia wrote:

"More grace mummy . I and my children will never stop Thanking you for the huge amount sent for us during Christmas.."

DE Eagle remarked:

"Wonderful!

"More promotions, more money and more grace to touch more lives in Jesus name Amen!

"Same to all who has the pain of others at heart."

Amanda God'sfavourite Anyigor thought:

"May God bless and replenish her pocket.

"God bless you too, Ozed, for your dedication."

