An SA artist took to Facebook to show off how he beautifully decorated his humble home with creative art

The post was shared on the Sawubona South Africa Facebook group and shows images of Dzulani Trevor Sidogi’s home

The artist also shared an inspiring message in his caption and Mzansi online users are fascinated by his work and optimistic attitude

Self-taught South African artist Dzulani Trevor Sidogi possess a creative talent that has Mzansi very impressed.

Limpopo artist Trevor Dzulani Sigodo won over Mzansi's admiration when he posted a photo of his home recently. Image: ArtistDzulani Trevor Sidogi / Facebook

The man took to Facebook to share a post on some of his amazing work and showed off his humble abode, which he has turned into his own little sanctuary through his creativity.

The post was shared on the Sawubona South Africa Facebook group and reads:

“Even in the smallest ways you can make your dream life. My name is Dzulani Trevor Sidogi I am a self-made artist from Venda, Tshipako Village outside Thohoyandou, in Limpopo. Here is my estate, my resort, my park. My home is beautiful and clean. I hope this can inspire other youth out there.”

The Venda man has received noting but love from Mzansi online users, saying that they were impressed by his unique and neat work:

Joey Blaauw Liebenberg said:

“What a beautiful rest place for body and soul, love your garden.”

Barbara Allan commented:

“Oh wow. This is amazing.”

Pakiso Mpietana replied:

“Very impressive!”

JR Elias Frans Mphotholozi reacted:

“So clean, congratulations. You will do more than that.”

Oka Neccy Padrao reacted:

“The best thing I've ever seen in ages, so loving artwork bra.”

Briefly - South African News commented:

“We love this! Thank you for sharing it with us.”

Joe Wills Sbu Phiri replied:

“That's awesome.”

Thulani Zuke said:

“Keep up the good work!”

Mzansi man levels up and buys a car

Briefly News previously reported on Twitter user Sicelo Karabo Makhoba who showed online peeps the fruits of his labour when he posted a pic of his new car.

The structural engineering student took to Twitter to reveal that he bagged a brand new car this year.

Social media users reacted with pride to the news of his purchase and praised him for his determination.

