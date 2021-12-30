Snake whisperer Nick Evans is having a bumper summer season as he just caught another black mamba

Evans shared an 11-second video to his Facebook profile and answered detailed questions from curious users

Peeps seemed to be very intrigued by the volume of snakes in the Durban area and Evans fielded all their questions

Durban-based snake rescuer Nick Evans has caught yet another black mamba but this time in a gas braai. He shared an 11-second video clip on his Facebook profile and users reacted with some funny clapbacks.

In the clip, Evans is seen opening the lid of a silver gas braai and pointing to the snake and saying:

“There is the black mamba.”

Sharon Naidoo said:

“Wow, invited himself to an early New Year’s Eve braai.”

Critters Of Arkansas & Southern Outdoor Education said:

“He was hungry. Fix him a steak and tater.”

Linda Hammond said:

“The braver Nick gets, the cheekier the mambas get, geeeeewhizzz even invited himself for some braai leis, were there any braaied mice for their special, guest Nick.”

Mark Crozier reacted:

“Glad to see someone's gas braai that is in worse shape than mine!”

June Welch added:

“Wow he must have been hungry.”

Justin King said:

“Would love to see the full video of the capture.”

Nola Smorenburg said:

“That's far too close for comfort!!!”

Amy-Lee Theron added:

“Nick are you recording with one hand and catching nope ropes with the other!!!! Haibo!!! I think DC Comics has the wrong Man of Steel in their movies You are either very brave, or totally Nanas. Either way, we appreciate you!”

Lesly Meyer said:

“There seems to be an abundance of mambas this year. Is there an increase in numbers or are we just being made more aware on a regular basis?”

Nick Evans- Snake Rescuer gave a thorough answer:

“Lesly Meyer hard to say if there's an increase. Perhaps. It is something I'm trying to figure out for sure through research. But Durban has many greenbelts/reserves/valleys. Good habitat with decent supply of natural food. Also, lots of House Rats, and feral cats (they'll eat kittens). Also, 4 million people +-, so many, many eyes. The green belts I mention are all very restricted, surrounded by homes.”

Lesly Meyer said:

“Nick Evans- Snake Rescuer Thanks Nick. Keep up your excellent work. Looking forward to your next TV show. I learnt so much from watching …”

