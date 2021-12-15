Well-known snake rescuer Nick Evans caught one black mamba at a complex in Durban and Mzansi said lady luck was definitely on his side.

Evans was on the hunt for two snakes but was only able to catch one mamba in a garden refuse pile

Evans said the catch was tricky and thanked the community of Durban for their much-needed assistance

Snake rescuer Nick Evans has caught another black mamba and thanked the community for lending a helping hand. Image: Nick Evans/ Facebook

Durban-based snake rescuer Nick Evans has caught one more black mamba but describes his latest catch as harrowing.

"I've been trying to catch two black mambas living in a garden refuse pile at a complex in Queensburgh. They'd been there for a few weeks but no one was happy about it. Fair enough."

Evans said he attempted the catch the snakes last week.

“I arrived and started approaching slowly. I got closer and closer, and my heart rate went up. ‘Is this the time I catch one?’ I was thinking, not quite believing my luck. I was right on top of it, reached down with the tongs, and grabbed it!”

He said the snake went “ballistic” when he grabbed it.

“It was an awkward one, being on a slope. I couldn't step down, and the snake was trying to twist. I needed a second tong. I asked one of the residents to grab my spare from the car. He brought it to me, and as I grabbed it, I realised I had broken it up the tree I had been in earlier, catching the third of five mambas on this day.”

Evans was happy that he managed to catch one of the snakes.

“I had to make do with one. Eventually, I managed. It was far from smooth. But at least it was safe and was released into an area away from people. The residents were relieved too. The other one hadn't been seen in the two days prior to this catch and hasn't been seen since.”

Peeps reacted to his post congratulating him on a “great catch” and praising him for his bravery.

Carol Brijmohun said:

"What a chance of luck on your side my dear friend. Your safety first ALWAYS REMEMBER THAT... pls tell me you were not using flops again. Great catch, Nick."

Antoinette Thato Makatile Warden said:

"The difficult conditions kill my life in your recounts. Well done, Nick.”

Erica Bhaduh Ndlovu said:

"Just reading this is scary, thank God you were safe."

One user questioned the methods he uses to catch the snakes.

Sandile Inkonyane LikamaVumase Dlamini said:

"Nick Evans are you using traditional muti for the snakes to become stupid so that you can catch them easily?"

Ruwayda Williams reacted with a few questions:

"To my knowledge and correct me if I'm wrong, snakes aren't supposed to be territorial. However, in a few posts that I have read there are snakes that have been in an area for a long time. I myself have a spotted bush snake living in my yard for a few years. It used to sit on my open window frame on summer days but I've been keeping that window closed so my little friend has now moved to my kids' jungle gym in the front of my yard (I'm not afraid of snakes so I don't mind)."

Snake rescuer Nick Evans nabs 2.2 metre mamba inside Durban storeroom fridge

Previously, Briefly News reported that well-known snake Rescuer Nick Evans from Durban was hot on the heels of mambas in Durban.

Evans caught a total of five mambas last week and his latest one was in Clare Estate in Durban. He said he got a phone call about a black mamba while running around catching others in the neighbourhood.

Evans said the Clare Estate resident said he did not have to escape the property because the snake was trapped in a fridge.

He detailed how the residents made the sssneaky discovery.

“One of the residents went to fetch something from the fridge, which was being used for storage, when he discovered the snake. They shut it and tied it, effectively trapping the mamba.”

Evans described the catch as “pretty straightforward."

